Programming caters to retirees, youth and new investors

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - In partnership with Brampton Library, The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), is launching a series of free, in-person and online financial literacy workshops offered to visitors and online users of the Brampton Library in 2026.

The workshops, to be held in Brampton Library branches and online, come at a time when Canadians, especially younger Canadians and first-time investors, are seeking credible and unbiased information on personal finance and investing. The workshops will cover topics such as "Investing Basics", "Youth Guide to Finance and Investing", and "Retirement Planning and Living".

CIRO, Canada's pan-Canadian regulator of investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity will lead the workshops through their Office of the Investor whose mandate is to understand, inform and protect investors.

"The Office of the Investor provides investor education to help give Canadians the information and tools they need to make informed decisions," said Alexandra Williams, Senior Vice-President, Strategy, Innovation and Stakeholder Protection. "By offering these sessions, we're removing barriers and making it easier for people to learn and to feel confident about their financial decision-making."

Brampton Library`s mission is to build an inclusive community by inspiring learning, literacy and social cohesion.

"With a shared commitment to building financial literacy among residents, we are delighted to offer CIRO's programming to Library visitors," said Todd Kyle, Chief Executive Officer of Brampton Library. "These free workshops empower our community with knowledge that supports financial literacy."

Anyone who would like to register for the workshops can do so through the Library's website. Programming details and registration links are below.

Presentation Topics and Schedule

Investing Basics

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 (Virtual)

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Register here for this session

Thursday, Apr. 23, 2026 (In-Person)

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Springdale Branch Library, 10705 Bramalea Road, Brampton, ON L6R 0C1

Register here for this session

This presentation provides an introduction to the fundamentals of investing, including account types, principles of investing and types of investments.

Youth Guide to Finance and Investing

Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 (Virtual)

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Register here for this session

Tuesday May 12, 2026 (In-Person)

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Springdale Branch Library, 10705 Bramalea Road, Brampton, ON L6R 0C1

Register here for this session

This presentation teaches young people how to budget and think long-term, how to balance debt and investing priorities and how to spot a scam.

Retirement Planning and Living

Tuesday, Mar 10, 2026 (Virtual)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Register here for this session

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 (In-Person)

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cyril Clark Branch Library, 20 Loafer's Lake Lane, Brampton, ON L6Z 1X9

Register here for this session

This presentation will cover how to plan for retirement, sources of retirement income and how to protect yourself from scams, frauds and financial abuse.

About CIRO

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

About Brampton Public Library

Inspiring connections in its nine modern branches and online, Brampton Library invites residents to discover its in-person and virtual programs for all ages and interests in the winter issue of Inspiring Connections magazine, search the online calendar of events and subscribe to email updates. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. Upgrade to the new version of the Brampton Library mobile app. Learn more at bramptonlibrary.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Contact for CIRO: Kate Morris, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], 416-779-8301; Media Contact for Brampton Library: June Dickenson, Manager, Marketing and Communications, [email protected], 416-605-9749