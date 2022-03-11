In 2,500 stores across Europe, company will match customers contributions in effort to raise at least €2 million to support Red Cross' efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries

LAVAL, QC, March 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard") (TSX: ATD) has announced a fund-raising campaign in support of those suffering from the conflict in Ukraine. The campaign primarily includes donations directly to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), who support Red Cross teams and relief efforts in Ukraine and neighboring countries, as well as local relief efforts to Ukrainian refugees.

Circle K, the primary global brand of Couche-Tard, has a strong presence in the Baltic countries with over 6,500 team members and over 600 stores located in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Ukraine, Circle K teams located in neighboring countries have worked with various partners to support with fuel and essential products for those displaced by the crisis.

Starting today in Europe, the "You Donate, We Match" campaign invites customers to make a donation at the till of any of the 2,500 Circle K stores in the Baltics, Scandinavia, and Ireland. Each donation made by a customer will be matched with an identical donation by Circle K. Through this campaign, Circle K aims to raise at least €2 million to support Red Cross' efforts.

"Since the outbreak of the war, we have received many requests from team members and customers to support the people of Ukraine. Through our "You Donate, We Match" campaign, customers can decide as little or large donation as they want, and Circle K will automatically match their donation. We hope to raise as much funds as possible to support the Red Cross with their tireless work to help the Ukrainian people. I want to thank all our teams and customers for their generosity in launching and supporting this fund-raising campaign," said Hans-Olav Høidahl, EVP Operations Europe.

For its global employee base, the company has also opened a fundraising campaign for team members who wish to donate to the IFRC. This builds on the $1.5 million already donated by Couche-Tard's leadership team.

"Our hearts go out to all those displaced and suffering from this conflict. Through the generosity of our customers, and by collaborating with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, we want to contribute as much as possible to provide relief to the people and communities impacted by this conflict," concluded Brian Hannasch, President and CEO of Couche-Tard.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

For further information: Questions from investors - Investor Relations: Jean-Philippe D. Lachance, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 4619, [email protected]; Questions from media - Media Relations: Lisa Koenig, Head of Global Communications, Tel: (450) 662-6632, ext. 6611, [email protected]