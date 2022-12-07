CIRCLE K HOSTS 'FUEL DAY' IN ONTARIO ON DECEMBER 9TH WITH 10 CENTS OFF PER LITRE OF FUEL

Holiday season savings directly at the pump, plus more deals in store at more than 370 Circle K locations across Ontario.

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Heading into the holiday season, on Friday, December 9th, 2022 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. EST, Circle K, the global convenience and mobility retailer, is hosting its first Fuel Day in Canada and offering 10 cents off per litre of fuel at more than 370 Circle K locations in Ontario as well as other in-store deals.

"This December, we want to take the opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holidays," said Mélissa Lessard, Head of North America Marketing at Couche-Tard/Circle K. "As people begin to travel, gather and celebrate the season, it's the perfect time to show our appreciation with our first Fuel Day in Canada happening here in Ontario."

Circle K is inviting customers to stop by one of the Circle K participating locations in more than 120 cities and towns in Ontario to fuel up and receive the discount. On 'Fuel Day', the posted price and price on the pump reflect the discounted price during that time. To find the closest participating location, see the full list using the Store Locator on circlek.com and select the 'fuel day' filter.

"From our locations in Brampton and Mississauga to Toronto, Ottawa, and Kapuskasing, customers can take advantage of our discount on fuel and other deals in our stores," added Lessard. "Whether you are holiday shopping or are traveling to see loved ones, our retail locations are pleased to welcome you."

During Fuel Day from 7:00 a.m to 10:00 a.m E.S.T., Circle K will also offer deals on beverages, fresh food, confectionary, coffee and more. Customers will receive a limited supply of coupon books available in store that can be used until the end of January 2023 in Ontario.

*The 10 cents per litre discount starts on December 9th, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. (local time) and ends at 10:00 a.m. (local time) at participating Circle K locations in Ontario, while supplies last.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Jessica Rousseau, TACT Intelligence Conseil, 438-396-8288 / [email protected]