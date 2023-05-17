CIRCLE K 'FUEL DAY' BACK IN ONTARIO ON MAY 18 WITH 10 CENTS OFF PER LITRE OF FUEL

Long weekend savings directly at the pump, plus more deals in store at more than 370 Circle K locations across Ontario.

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - One of the busiest long weekends is upon us and for many that means travelling to cottages and visiting friends and families. Heading into this May long weekend, Circle K, the global convenience and mobility retailer, is pleased to host a 'Fuel Day' throughout Canada and is offering 10 cents off per litre of fuel at more than 370 Circle K locations in Ontario on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (E.S.T.). The price at the pump will be discounted price.

"The May long weekend marks the start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers," said Mélissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Alimentation Couche-Tard. "It's the perfect time to show our appreciation and help make life a little easier every day with our 'Fuel Day' happening throughout Ontario."

Circle K is inviting customers to stop by one of the Circle K participating locations in more than 120 cities and towns in Ontario to fuel up and receive the discount. On 'Fuel Day', the posted price and price on the pump reflect the discounted price during that time. To find the closest participating location, click here.

"From our locations in Brampton and Mississauga to Toronto, Ottawa, and Kapuskasing, customers can take advantage of our discount on fuel and other deals in our stores," added Lessard. "Whether you are joining friends or are travelling to see loved ones, our retail locations are pleased to welcome you."

During Fuel Day from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. E.S.T., Circle K customers will also receive a limited supply of coupon books with additional deals on fuel and car washes available in-store that can be used until the end of August 2023 in Ontario.

10 cents per litre discount starts on May 18, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. EST and ends at 7:00 p.m. EST at participating Circle K-operated fuel locations in Ontario, while supplies last. Posted price and price on the pump reflect discounted price during that time. To see full list of participating sites: www.circlek.com/fuel-day-canada.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

For further information: Media Relations: Jessica Rousseau, TACT Intelligence Conseil, 438-396-8288, [email protected]