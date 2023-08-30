Global celebration continues with surprise fuel sale from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is making it even easier for customers to save ahead of Labour Day by adding a surprise jaw-dropping fuel discount to its global Circle K Day event. From 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, Canadian customers can save up to 10 cents off per Litre* at hundreds of Circle K locations in addition to saving 50% on select food and beverages.

"As we anticipated, a worldwide event like Circle K Day simply wouldn't be complete without saving at the pump as well," says Alex Miller, Chief Operating Officer for Circle K. "Ahead of the Labour Day weekend, we are proud to honour our customers' unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day up a notch with even more spectacular savings."

To kick off the celebrations, Circle K will offer a tremendous 50% discount** on a variety of freshly made and convenient favourites, from craveable hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches to delicious handheld favorites like pizza and hotdogs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Customers can also find flavor and refreshment from Canada's Thirst Stop.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the Canada. To see if your local Circle K location is participating in Circle K Day, visit circlek.com/circle-k-day.

*In Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince-Edward island, coupons will be distributed on August 31st from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or while supplies last, at participating Circle K locations. The 10 cents off per litre coupon discount is applicable on a minimum purchase of 25 liters of gasoline, across all grades, and up to a maximum of 75 liters. Present your coupon before proceeding with the fuel purchase.

*The 10 cents per liter discount applies on all grades of fuel and starts on Thursday August 31st 4:00 p.m. (local time) and ends on August 31st 7:00 p.m. (local time) at participating Circle K locations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Manitoba, while supplies last.

**50%, or half off, discount on hot food including Circle K Hot Sandwiches, Roller Grill and Pizza Slices and dispensed beverages available on August 31, 2023, at 6 a.m. (local time) and ends August 31 at 4 p.m. (local time) at participating company-operated and select franchise-operated Canada locations, while supplies last.

About Circle K and Parent Company Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.

