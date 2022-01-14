MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The increasing frequency and impact of supply chain disruptions exacerbate the socio-economic issues associated with the fluidity of transportation and trade. Canada's supply chains have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent extreme weather events. In view of these observations, CIRANO is pleased to announce the creation of a new Research multistakeholder Pole in Data Science for Trade and Intermodal Transport with a focus on the Great Lakes / St. Lawrence corridor.

"The performance of supply chains is a direct and high-level concern for public authorities, companies and researchers. End-to-end supply chain bottlenecks create shortages, fuel inflation, and undermine economic recovery. Transportation, as well as interprovincial and international trade, is a complex set of systems and is rightly often analyzed in its own context", underlines Alain Dudoit, invited Fellow at CIRANO.

"Multidisciplinary by essence, its main objective is to use the latest developments in data science to bridge the gap between trade, transportation, and their economic and environmental impacts and to help decision making in the face of major challenges faced by supply chains (optimization, resilience visibility, climate challenges...) and to support public policies", explains Thierry Warin, main researcher of the theme World Economy at CIRANO.

The lead researcher of this Pole is Professor Thierry Warin (HEC Montreal). The researchers who will be involved in the Pole's activities are Florian Mayneris and Julien Martin (UQAM) for international trade, Ari van Asche (HEC Montréal) for supply chains, Dalibor Stevanovic (UQAM) for modelling, Marcelin Joanis (Polytechnique Montréal) for infrastructure and public investments, Nathalie de Marcellis-Warin (Polytechnique Montréal) and Ingrid Peignier (CIRANO) for risk management and Martin Trépanier (Polytechnique Montréal, director of CIRRELT) for transportation. Alain Dudoit, Invited Fellow (expert in public policy) and Molivann Panot, Research Professional, will be involved in the Pole's intergovernmental and international activities as well as the development of partnerships. This cluster aims to federate projects involving researchers from several of CIRANO's major themes.

For more information

About CIRANO

The Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) is a multidisciplinary research, liaison and transfer center whose mission is to accelerate the transfer of knowledge between the research and practice communities (www.cirano.qc.ca).

SOURCE Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis on Organizations (CIRANO)

For further information: Manon Blouet, Events and Communications Coordinator, [email protected]