Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") announced that it held its annual general meeting of shareholders earlier today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 11, 2026 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees and the re-approval of RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company. A total of approximately 14.65 million shares, representing approximately 57.71% of the total shares outstanding were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of Cipher is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Craig Mull 13,347,449 97.02 % 410,470 2.98 % Douglas Deeth 13,738,672 99.86 % 19,247 0.14 % Hubert Walinski 13,719,982 99.72 % 37,937 0.28 %

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX:CPH) (OTCQX:CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly or indirectly in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: Graham Farrell, Investor Relations, 416-842-9003, [email protected]