Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter Results

(All figures are presented in U.S. Dollars)

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $7.7 million in Q1 2026, a sequential increase of 10% over Q4 2025 and a year-over-year increase of 25% compared to Q1 2025

Revolving credit facility fully repaid during Q1 2026; remaining cash balance of $6.4 million

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

(All figures in U.S. dollars, compared to Q1 2025, unless otherwise noted)

Net income of $6.2 million, compared to $2.6 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 135%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $7.7 million, compared to $6.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 25%

was $7.7 million, compared to $6.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 25% Basic earnings per share of $0.24, compared to $0.10 in Q1 2025, an increase of $0.14 or 140%

Total revenue was $12.5 million in Q1 2026, an increase of 4%

Licensing revenue increased 52% to $1.1 million, compared to $0.7 million in Q1 2025

Revenue from Natroba™ was $6.9 million, compared to $6.7 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 3%

Positive operating cash flows of $4.5 million, compared to $4.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 7%

Cash balance of $6.4 million at March 31, 2026, subsequent to $5.0 million repayment of debt in Q1 2026

Management Commentary

Craig Mull, Interim CEO, commented: "Having achieved our goal of doubling Cipher's revenue and earnings in 2025, we are focused on securing Cipher's next leg of growth in 2026. We continue to dedicate a great deal of our time identifying, evaluating and pursuing various business development opportunities as we search for an opportunity that is the right fit for Cipher. Although these activities are taking time, we remain optimistic that we will achieve success in this area, providing further size and scale to Cipher."

Ryan Mailling, CFO, commented: "The first quarter of 2026 built upon Cipher's proven success in fiscal 2025, demonstrating another strong quarter post-acquisition of the U.S.-based operations, led by Natroba™. Our dependable Canadian product portfolio and the Natroba™ products in the U.S. provide a solid foundation for our overall business, allowing us to focus our time on pursuing further growth opportunities including product in-licensing and acquisitions of products or companies. Having fully repaid the outstanding balance on our revolving credit facility during the quarter, and maintaining strong cash flows from operations, we are well positioned to deploy our capital for further growth, once we identify the right opportunity."

Corporate Highlights

On January 28, 2026, Cipher announced that Health Canada had accepted for review its New Drug Submission (NDS) for Natroba™, a topical treatment for head lice and scabies. Upon regulatory approval, Cipher intends to commercialize Natroba™ in Canada directly through its existing sales and distribution infrastructure.

On March 30, 2026, the Company made a $5.0 million repayment of the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility. As a result of this repayment, the Company no longer has an outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility and has maintained $6.4 million cash on hand as at March 31, 2026. Due to the revolving nature of the credit facility, $65.0 million remains available to the Company to draw upon, plus a $25.0 million accordion option, should additional financing be required.

On May 1, 2026, Cipher announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange had approved the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") under which the Company may purchase for cancellation, from time to time until May 4, 2027, up to an aggregate of 1,490,343 of its issued and outstanding common shares, being 10% of its public float of 14,903,431 common shares as of April 24, 2026. Under Cipher's previous NCIB that commenced on May 5, 2025 and expired on May 4, 2026, the Company had purchased for cancellation 532,940 common shares, with a total value of $5.4 million.

Q1 2026 Financial Review

(All figures in U.S. dollars, compared to Q1 2025, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue was $12.5 million, compared to $12.0 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 4%.

Revenue from Natroba™ was $6.9 million, compared to $6.7 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 3%.

Revenue from the Canadian product portfolio was $4.5 million, compared to $4.6 million in Q1 2025, a decrease of 2%.

Licensing revenue was $1.1 million, an increase of $0.4 million or 52%, compared to $0.7 million in Q1 2025, due to higher product shipments to licensing partners and increased net sales royalties.

Total gross profit was $10.3 million, compared to $9.1 million in Q1 2025, an increase of 13%.

Gross margin increased by 6% to 82%, from 76% in Q1 2025, primarily due to the impact of non-cash fair value adjustments on acquired inventory included in the cost of products sold during Q1 2025, contributed to by higher licensing revenue in Q1 2026.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were reduced by $2.1 million or 42%, to $2.9 million in Q1 2026, compared to $5.0 million in Q1 2025, as result of non-recurring legal costs related to arbitration proceedings in Q1 2025 and a reduced cost structure of the U.S. commercial operations.

Net income and earnings per common share were $6.2 million and $0.24, respectively, compared to $2.6 million and $0.10, respectively in Q1 2025, benefitting from improved gross profit, combined with reduced selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 in Q1 2026 was $7.7 million, compared to $6.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $1.5 million or 25%.

in Q1 2026 was $7.7 million, compared to $6.2 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $1.5 million or 25%. Adjusted EBITDA1 per common share in Q1 2026 was $0.30 compared to $0.24 in Q1 2025, an increase of $0.06 per common share or 25%.

Business Strategy & Outlook

Cipher expects to continue to execute on its business strategy in 2026 and remains focused on profitability and driving shareholder value. Key areas of focus include:

Driving market share growth of Natroba™ in the anti-parasitic market in the U.S. where market leader "Permethrin" is no longer an effective treatment but still holds 75% 2 market share.

market share. Acquiring or in-licensing complementary products to add to our North American platform to enhance the profitability, size and scale of the business.

Obtaining Health Canada regulatory approval for Natroba™ and commercializing the product directly in the Canadian market by leveraging Cipher's existing infrastructure in Canada.

Out-licensing Natroba™ globally where there is high unmet need, such as warm climate regions.

Pursuing acquisitions of companies or products with specific strategic value.

Financial Statements and MD&A

Cipher's financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2026, are available on the Company's website at www.cipherpharma.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Reports" and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notice of Conference Call

Cipher will hold a conference call on May 8, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other corporate developments.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial (416) 945-7677 or (888) 699-1199

A live audio webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/5bGg3G0Dv96

An archived replay of the webcast will be available until May 15, 2026 and can be accessed by dialing (289) 819-1450 or (888) 660-6345 and entering conference replay code 18643#

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly or indirectly in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-IFRS Measures

This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to objectives and goals and strategies to achieve those objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective", "hope" and "continue" (or the negative thereof), and words and expressions of similar import, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to Cipher's strategy to expand product offerings through acquisitions and in-licensing; the pursuit of growth through accretive acquisitions of companies or products of strategic value; Cipher's financial position, expected strong cash flows, and ability to execute its growth strategy utilizing its available $85 million in debt financing; the intent to obtain Health Canada regulatory approval for Natroba™ and commercialize it directly in the Canadian market using existing infrastructure; expectations for driving market share growth for Natroba™ in the U.S. anti-parasitic market; plans to acquire complementary products to enhance the profitability, size, and scale of the North American platform; and intentions to out-license Natroba™ globally in regions with high unmet need.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully identify, evaluate, and complete accretive acquisitions and in-licensing opportunities that fit its strategic goals; the timely and successful receipt of regulatory approval from Health Canada for Natroba™; the continued generation of strong cash flows from operations and the continued availability of the $85 million debt financing facility; the ability of Natroba™ to effectively compete against existing treatments, such as Permethrin, and capture significant market share in the U.S.; the adequacy of Cipher's existing Canadian sales and distribution infrastructure to commercialize Natroba™; and the existence of favourable market conditions and global partners willing to enter into out-licensing agreements for Natroba™.

We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the inability to identify suitable business development or acquisition targets, or the failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve expected synergies; delays, restrictions, or the ultimate failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, including Health Canada approval for Natroba™; intense competition in the pharmaceutical industry and the U.S. anti-parasitic market, which may hinder Natroba™'s market share growth; changes in macroeconomic conditions, interest rates, or the Company's financial performance that could negatively impact cash flows or restrict access to capital and debt financing; challenges in negotiating favourable out-licensing agreements globally or failure of international partners to successfully commercialize products; our ability to enter into development, manufacturing and marketing and distribution agreements with other pharmaceutical companies and keep such agreements in effect; our dependency on a limited number of products; our dependency on protection from patents that will expire; the extent and impact of health pandemic outbreaks on our business; integration difficulties and other risks if we acquire or in-license technologies or product candidates; reliance on third parties for the marketing of certain products; the product approval process by regulators which can be highly unpredictable; the timing of completion of clinical trials, regulatory submissions and regulatory approvals; reliance on third parties to manufacture our products and events outside of our control that could adversely impact the ability of our manufacturing partners to supply products to meet our demands; we may be subject to future product liability claims; unexpected product safety or efficacy concerns may arise; we generate license revenue from a limited number of distribution and supply agreements; the Company's performance depends, in part, on the performance of its distributors and suppliers; the pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive with new competing product entrants; requirements for additional capital to fund future operations; products may be subject to pricing regulation; dependence on key managerial personnel and external collaborators; the ability to receive regulatory approvals for products in development or future products; certain of our products are subject to regulation as controlled substances; limitations on reimbursement in the healthcare industry; the ability to convince public payors and hospitals to include our products on the approved formulary lists; ability to receive timely payment from certain customers; application of various laws pertaining to health care fraud and abuse; the Company's reliance on the success of strategic investments and partnerships; the publication of negative results of clinical trials; unpredictable development goals and projected time frames; rising insurance costs; ability to enforce covenants not to compete; risks associated with the healthcare industry generally; we may be unsuccessful in evaluating material risks involved in completed and future acquisitions; we may be unable to identify, acquire or integrate acquisition targets successfully; success in applying tax loss carry forwards; inability to meet covenants under our long-term debt arrangement; compliance with privacy and security regulation; our policies regarding product returns, allowances and chargebacks may reduce revenues; additional regulatory burden and controls over financial reporting; application of regulations that could restrict our activities and abilities to generate revenues as planned; reliance on third parties to perform distribution, logistics, invoicing, regulatory and sales services; general commercial litigation, class actions, other litigation claims and regulatory actions; the difficulty for shareholders to realize in the United States upon judgments of U.S. courts predicated upon civil liability of the Company and its directors and officers who are not residents of the United States; increases in tariffs, trade restrictions or taxes on our products; the potential violation of intellectual property rights of third parties; our efforts to obtain, protect or enforce our patents and other intellectual property rights related to our products; changes in U.S., Canadian or foreign patent laws; inability to protect our trademarks from infringement; shareholders may be further diluted if we issue securities to raise capital; volatility of our share price; the fact that we have a significant shareholder; our operating results may fluctuate significantly; and our debt obligations will have priority over the common shares of the Company in the event of a liquidation, dissolution or winding up. We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When reviewing our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements, may be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's Annual Information Form, and elsewhere in our filings with Canadian securities regulators. Except as required by Canadian securities law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

1) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management uses non-IFRS measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, non-cash share-based compensation, changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments, costs and provisions for arbitration, gain or loss on disposal of assets and gain or loss on extinguishment of leases, impairment of intangible assets, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, fair value adjustments to acquired inventory and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses.



2) IQVIA market data as at March 31, 2026. IQVIA Inc. ("IQVIA") is globally recognized as a leading independent provider of pharmaceutical market intelligence, prescription tracking and healthcare analytics.

The following is a summary of how EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated:



(IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS, except for per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2026 $ Three months ended March 31, 2025 $





Net income and comprehensive income 6,163 2,624 Add back:



Depreciation and amortization 1,807 1,822 Interest expense (income) 51 470 Income taxes (1,214) (737) EBITDA 6,807 4,179 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 652 (11) Acquisition, restructuring and other costs -- 128 Fair value adjustments to acquired inventory -- 646 Costs and provisions for arbitration 4 1,000 Gain on disposal of assets (57) -- Share-based compensation 304 244 Adjusted EBITDA 7,710 6,186 Adjusted EBITDA per share – basic 0.30 0.24 Adjusted EBITDA per share – dilutive 0.30 0.24

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income

(IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS, except for per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 $ $





Revenue



Licensing revenue 1,114 735 Product revenue 11,391 11,284 Net revenue 12,505 12,019





Operating expenses



Cost of products sold 2,208 2,879 Research and development -- 21 Depreciation and amortization 1,807 1,822 Selling, general and administrative 2,895 4,951 Total operating expenses 6,910 9,673





Other expenses (income)



Gain on disposal of assets (57) -- Interest expense (income) 51 470 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 652 (11) Total other expenses (income) 646 459





Income before income taxes 4,949 1,887





Current income tax expense -- -- Deferred income tax recovery (1,214) (737) Total income tax recovery (1,214) (737)





Net income and comprehensive income for the period 6,163 2,624











Income per share



Basic 0.24 0.10 Diluted 0.24 0.10

Consolidated statements of financial position



As at March 31, As at December 31,

2026 2025 (IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS) $ $ Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 6,410 7,493 Accounts receivable 9,752 11,206 Inventory 8,197 8,190 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,140 1,158 Total current assets 25,499 28,047 Property and equipment 478 569 Intangible assets 70,845 72,013 Deferred financing costs 199 236 Goodwill 17,447 17,447 Deferred tax assets 38,811 38,190 Total assets 153,279 156,502





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,500 6,391 Income taxes payable 7 7 Interest payable -- 6 Contract liability 13,598 18,349 Current portion of lease obligation 263 289 Total current liabilities 20,368 25,042 Lease obligation 165 216 Long-term debt -- 5,000 Total liabilities 20,533 30,258





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 28,098 27,857 Contributed surplus 7,886 7,788 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,514) (9,514) Retained earnings 106,276 100,113 Total shareholders' equity 132,746 126,244 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 153,279 156,502

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For further information: Graham Farrell, Investor Relations - Cipher Pharmaceuticals, [email protected], 416-842-9003