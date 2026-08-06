Claude and Microsoft 365 Copilot AI Agents Named Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Agentic AI Platforms Data Quadrant

Based on verified end-user feedback collected through Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews platform, the 2026 Agentic AI Platforms Data Quadrant Report evaluates platforms designed to support agent-driven workflows, enterprise integration, and AI governance. Claude and Microsoft 365 Copilot AI Agents earned Champion placements, with users recognizing strengths in ease of implementation and workflow automation.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- As organizations move beyond generative AI experimentation toward systems that can plan, act, and coordinate work, technology leaders are evaluating platforms that can support agent-driven workflows without sacrificing visibility or oversight. Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Agentic AI Platforms Data Quadrant Report recognizes Claude and Microsoft 365 Copilot AI Agents as Champions based on verified end-user feedback collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Agentic AI Platforms Data Quadrant Report recognizes Claude and Microsoft 365 Copilot AI Agents as Champions.

Agentic AI platforms combine capabilities such as reasoning, workflow automation, tool integration, orchestration, and governance to help organizations deploy and manage AI agents across enterprise environments. As the category develops, vendors are expanding their support for agent collaboration, enterprise integration, and oversight, increasing the need for user-driven insight into how these platforms perform in practice.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive software evaluation tool that ranks products based on verified user feedback across key dimensions, including likelihood to recommend, feature rankings, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

The Champions in the 2026 Agentic AI Platforms Data Quadrant are:

Claude, 8.5 CS, recognized for its ease of implementation.

Microsoft 365 Copilot AI Agents, 8.2 CS, recognized for its workflow automation capabilities.

"The conversation around AI is shifting from generating content to accomplishing work," says Thomas Randall, Research Lead at Info-Tech Research Group. "As organizations evaluate agentic AI platforms, they need to look beyond what an agent can accomplish in isolation and assess how reliably it can integrate with enterprise systems, operate within established controls, and scale across real business workflows."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals with intimate experience with the software across the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Agentic AI platforms Data Quadrant Report.

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

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