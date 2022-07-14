This initiative, developed by Cinémas Guzzo's President and CEO, Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo in collaboration with the Mgr. Arthur Deschênes Foundation, will give thousands of people the opportunity to see for free the broadcast of this important mass at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne de Beaupré on July 28 at 10:00 am, where more than 15,000 people, including First Nations, Métis and Inuit, survivors, victims of Residential Schools and their families, will be gathered.

While access to the event in the cinemas is free, voluntary donations will be collected under the direction of the Mgr. Arthur Deschênes Foundation. These funds will be transferred entirely to the fundraising campaign for the papal visit.

Mr. Guzzo states: "Pope Francis' visit is historic. Engaging with Indigenous peoples on Canadian soil is the one of many steps forward in the discussion about the consequences of the actions of members of the Catholic Church, in particular the painful and unacceptable legacy of residential schools in this country. We can all do our part to build a path towards truth and reconciliation, I wanted to contribute as much as I could."

Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, coordinator for the papal visit in Québec, shares his gratitude: "I want to thank Mr. Guzzo for his offer that will allow many to experience this historic moment in our community. The great generosity expressed by several partners shows a common desire to make this event a moment of healing, as well as a milestone in the relations between Indigenous people and society as a whole."

About Vincenzo Guzzo

Vincenzo Guzzo is a seasoned entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio of businesses including multi-theatre chain Cinémas Guzzo, restaurants, a construction company, an e-commerce gourmet food platform, and MrSunshine, his personal fashion and gourmet snack brand.

He and his wife, Maria, are committed to various philanthropic endeavours and have raised millions of dollars to support medical research aimed at the prevention of cancer and the support of mental health initiatives. His role as a Dragon on CBC's wildly popular Dragons' Den has been giving Mr. Guzzo a platform to share personal insights and provide entrepreneurial guidance globally since 2018.

To donate to the fundraising campaign for the Pope's visit to Canada: www.papalvisit.ca

SOURCE Cinémas Guzzo

For further information: For interview requests with Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo of Cinémas Guzzo:, Linda Farha, Zenergy Communications, 1 (866) 440-4034, [email protected]; For media inquiries about the papal visit to Canada:, [email protected] (English), [email protected] (French)