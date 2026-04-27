Movie theatre chain disrupts market with award-winning CinéStarz Deluxe experience

MONTREAL, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Ciné Starz Cinemas, one of Canada's leading independent movie theatre operators, announces the opening of their newest Deluxe location, CinéStarz Deluxe Lacordaire, in the Saint-Léonard neighbourhood of Montreal.

This movie theatre marks the fourth cinema acquisition in the past year for Ciné Starz Cinemas as it accelerates its expansion across Québec and Ontario.

"Ciné Starz continues to be a mainstay pillar of the Montréal entertainment industry," says Bruce Gurberg, CEO of Ciné Starz, "and we can't wait to bring more business to the Saint-Léonard region with CinéStarz Deluxe Lacordaire."

The new CinéStarz Deluxe Lacordaire location is currently renovating, with plans to put in luxurious fully reclining seats with extended footrests, state-of-the-art screens and sound, dynamic food options, and a new top-of-the-line arcade.

He continues, "More than ever, cinemas remain a central cultural hub. It is Ciné Starz's mission to not only provide a place for communities to go see movies, but to make it a one-of-a-kind Deluxe experience, all while still remaining affordable."

Another focal point of the movie theatre will be Ciné Starz's community-first approach and long-standing commitment to exceptional excellent e customer service.

"We pride ourselves on excellent customer service," Gurberg adds. "Our managers and staff truly care, and that's reflective in the strong movie-going communities we've built across Québec and Ontario."

The movie theatre will also feature Ciné Starz's exclusive pre-show Out There at the Movies, hosted by Italian-Canadian celebrity Melissa DiMarco (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Out There with Melissa DiMarco).

Located at 5940 Bd des Grandes-Prairies, CinéStarz Deluxe Lacordaire will open its doors to moviegoers on May 1, 2026, just in time for the summer Blockbuster season.

About Ciné Starz

Ciné Starz is one of Canada's leading independent cinema chains with locations across Québec and Ontario, and a winner of five prestigious Best of Montreal awards for their CinéStarz Deluxe theatres.

Established over two decades ago, Ciné Starz's recent expansion follows their acquisitions and renovations of three former movie theatres last year in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Longueuil, and Greenfield Park.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cinestarz_deluxe_lacordaire

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cinestarzdeluxelacordaire

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@cinestarzlacordaire

Website: www.cinestarz.ca

SOURCE Out There Productions Inc.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE: contact [email protected]; CinéStarz Deluxe Lacordaire, 5940 Bd des Grandes-Prairies, Montréal, QC H1P 1A4