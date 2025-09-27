CIIF 2025: Shanghai Electric Empowers Global Energy and Industrial Supply Chain Resilience with Frontier Innovations

From advanced nuclear power equipment to smart robotics, the Chinese industry pioneer unveils integrated solutions to tackle energy security and intelligent manufacturing challenges

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727), a global leader in industrial and energy equipment manufacturing, highlights its latest breakthroughs in new power systems and zero-carbon industrial parks at the 25th China International Industry Fair (CIIF 2025), held September 23 to 27 in Shanghai.

Themed "Never Stop the Evolution," Shanghai Electric's exhibition at CIIF 2025 accentuates its commitment to enhancing global supply chain resilience through clean energy and smart manufacturing. The company aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, high-precision industrial ecosystem amid rising demands for energy security and decarbonization.

Groundbreaking advancements making industry-wide impact

At CIIF 2025, Shanghai Electric presented high-end, intelligent, and green technological innovations across seven sectors--energy, industry, drives, components, healthcare, environmental protection, heating and cooling. Recognized for its revolutionizing contributions and impact, the company won four CIIF Energy Awards and two CIIF Industrial Automation Awards, making it the most awarded exhibitor at this year's fair. Highlights included:

Hualong One advanced PWR core equipment and large forging development;

Next-gen ultra-supercritical steam turbines with deep peak-shaving capabilities;

300MW hydrogen-blended heavy-duty gas turbine;

LDES No.1 500 kW/2 MWh double-container vanadium-iron liquid flow battery energy storage system;

Intelligent manufacturing and maintenance algorithm development and application of complex energy equipment;

Spirit Python tube-climbing robot.

As China's sole supplier of high-temperature gas-cooled reactor core equipment, Shanghai Electric exhibited models of its Hualong One and Guohe One reactors, demonstrating its robust capabilities in the manufacturing of third- and fourth-generation primary nuclear power equipment technologies.

Since 2000, Shanghai Electric has been a key participant in the "Artificial Sun" nuclear fusion project, emerging as one of the most comprehensive suppliers of core equipment for nuclear fusion reactor systems. At CIIF 2025, the Company showcased critical components of the reactor systems, including the vacuum chamber, thermal shield, coil box, and Dewar vessel. These exhibits highlighted China's independent innovation capabilities in controlled nuclear fusion technology.

The Company also presented the Taonan integrated wind-biomass green methanol project, China's first EU ISCC-certified large-scale green methanol initiative. The project provides a scalable "electricity-hydrogen-methanol" pathway for decarbonization in sectors including aviation and shipping.

Furthermore, Shanghai Electric is strengthening its supply chains and advancing smart manufacturing, delivering integrated solutions for manufacturing, chemicals, metallurgy, smart cities, and industrial parks. The high-precision grinding centers with nanometer-level accuracy for aerospace engine components and robotic joints, thereby enhancing global high-end manufacturing supply chain diversity.

Leveraging its diverse industrial portfolio and cross-sector synergies, Shanghai Electric has achieved a full-industry-chain ecosystem in robotics--spanning robot bodies, applications, key components, and core manufacturing equipment, to deliver resilient, cost-effective automation solutions for global industrial automation operators. The exhibition at CIIF 2025 featured specialized robots like LINGTENG (pipe inspection), LINGHANG (patrol), LINGYAO (wheel-legged), LINGKE (dual-arm), and HENGSUN (hip surgery system), as well as humanoid robot components.

As heritage meets innovation, Shanghai Electric also presented a special exhibition titled "Century of Power" featuring historic artifacts including China's first 6,000 kW steam turbine measuring instrument, reflecting the Company's engineering legacy and reliability, which is the cornerstone of delivering mega-scale projects worldwide.

Looking forward, Shanghai Electric will continue to drive synergetic evolution in energy and industry, refining and upgrading our core technologies toward a future defined by 'industrial innovation, and intelligent manufacturing without boundaries.' With new quality productive forces as the key driver of high-quality development, Shanghai Electric aims to propel Shanghai and China's new industrialization through innovation-driven growth, tangible advancements, and high-end transformation.

