Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection Welcomes Travelers for a Romantic Getaway in the Heart of Ubud's Natural Beauty

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Located in Sebatu's serene natural sanctuary, Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection marks a new chapter in the Autograph Collection's expansion in Indonesia. Just 10 minutes from Tegallalang Rice Fields and 25 minutes from Kintamani, the resort offers a harmonious retreat, connecting guests to nature and local culture.

Within the resort, guests can engage in Melukat, a sacred Balinese purification ritual led by a Spiritual Leader from Sebatu Village, fostering inner peace and cultural insight.

Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection

A Sanctuary of Design and Wellness

Reflecting Sebatu's artistry, the resort combines Balinese and modern design with natural materials like wood and stone. Guests can choose from 20 suites and 10 heated pool villas with valley views. Pravi Spa complements this serene setting with ancient healing traditions and locally sourced products.

Culinary Journeys

Tangelo Restaurant presents semi-fine dining with an international twist, while Verdant Pool Lounge & Bar features wellness-inspired menus. These venues are designed to captivate both the palate and the senses.

Exploring Ubud's Treasures

Positioned as a gateway to iconic destinations, the resort is near Gunung Kawi's ancient temples, Tirta Empul's sacred springs, and Tegallalang's lush rice terraces. Guests can enjoy various outdoor activities or explore the nature such as jungle trekking, Mt. Batur hiking and white water rafting.

Unforgettable Experiences

Guests are invited to immerse in Balinese traditions through curated cultural experiences such as Canang Sari making, Balinese crafts, Balinese lifestyle, visiting Gunung Kawi's ancient water temple, and participating in purification ceremony.

For more information about Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, guests can visit www.cicadaubud.com, or connect with the resort via social media on Facebook and Instagram @cicadaubud.

About Cicada Resort Bali Ubud, Autograph Collection

Where personalized service meets serene luxury in the heart of Bali's natural beauty, The Resort is more than a place to stay. Its design reflects Bali's natural beauty, combining wood and stone materials with local craftsmanship, creating an inviting atmosphere perfect for relaxation. Culinary lovers will love Tangelo Restaurant, which offers international and local cuisine. For a more laid-back vibe, Verdant Pool Lounge & Bar offers casual dining with a backdrop of lush greenery. Nestled by Sebatu valley, Pravi SPA blends traditional Balinese treatments with locally sourced natural ingredients to create holistic wellness experiences.

