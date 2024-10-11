CIBC's mobile platform rated best consumer banking mobile experience for the 7th time in the past 8 years

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC has won the 2024 Mobile Banking Award by Surviscor Inc., a North American firm specializing in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences. CIBC ranks the highest among mobile banking apps offered by Canada's big banks.



"Being recognized as the highest ranked mobile banking app by Surviscor Inc. for the 7th time speaks to our team's commitment to our clients and their mobile banking experience," said Michael Clabby, Executive Vice-President, Head of Digital, Data and Strategy, CIBC. "We're committed to continuously finding ways to add value to our clients who choose mobile to help them stay on top of their everyday banking and stay connected to their financial goals."



The Surviscor Canadian Mobile Banking Experience Review audits 23 Canadian digital banking firms including Canada's big banks, leading credit unions, popular neo (branchless) banks, and other firms that identify as a bank or a co-operative movement, each offering a banking platform designed to be used on a phone. The digital platforms are evaluated over five experience categories (pre-login, user experience, account information, transactional and mobile resources), using over 300 individual usage criteria and based on over 2700 objective questions per firm.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard. For further information visit, http://www.surviscor.com

