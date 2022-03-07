CIBC ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap for second consecutive year

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) has once again been named the top company in Canada for gender equality in Equileap's fifth annual Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking.

Equileap, a leading company offering data and insights on gender equality, researched 4,000 companies based on 19 in-depth criteria and measurements across several global markets. Equileap selected the top 100 companies that scored the highest in areas like gender balance in the workforce, senior management and board of directors, policies regarding parental leave and pay equity. In addition to ranking number one in Canada, CIBC also ranked 40th globally.



"We are honored to be recognized as the leading company in Canada for our commitment to gender-balance leadership and inclusion at work," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "Having an inclusive culture and investing in removing barriers to access in the communities we serve is integral to the continued success of our business, and in making the ambitions of our clients and team members a reality."

Among the highlights of CIBC's commitment to inclusion:

CIBC's Board of Directors has achieved gender parity with 50 per cent women and 50 per cent men and is chaired by a woman.

38 per cent of global board-approved executive roles are held by women, a more than 10 per cent increase over the past seven years.

CIBC is a signatory of the UK Women in Finance Charter, the Catalyst Accord, the 30% Club Canada Investor Statement of Intent and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles.

Supporters of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the 30% Club Canada.

Named to The Globe and Mail's annual Women Lead Here benchmark for executive gender balance in 2021.

Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for seven consecutive years.

Recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 11 consecutive years.

More on CIBC's commitment to gender-balance leadership and inclusion can be found in the most recent Sustainability Report .

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html .

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]