CIBC named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 9th consecutive year

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - For the ninth year in a row, CIBC has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for continuing to provide a supportive and inclusive work environment, and equipping team members with resources and relief throughout the pandemic. In light of COVID-19, a large focus for CIBC has been to provide employees with resources to continue to develop capabilities and support their wellbeing.

"We are honoured to be recognized in a year that presented so many unique challenges to our work environment. We moved quickly to implement measures to keep our team members safe and ensure they've had the help and resources they need during this time," said Sandy Sharman, Senior Executive Vice-President, People, Culture and Brand. "I'm proud of how our teams have adapted and stepped up to take care of each other, our clients and our communities."

Mediacorp selects Canada's Top 100 employers based on their success in a number of categories, including employee benefits, training and skills development, community involvement and performance management.

CIBC has also been recognized for supporting innovative solutions that help make communities more inclusive through better employment opportunities and access to education with a focus on persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples and the Black Community. Additionally, CIBC has been commended for its charitable initiatives, including the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation's CIBC Run for the Cure and CIBC Miracle Day in support of children's charities.

Other recent recognitions for CIBC include:

Among the Top 5 Safest Banks in North America by Global Finance magazine

Highest overall score for functionality and user experience among Canadian mobile banking apps in The Forrester Banking Wave™: Canadian Mobile Apps Q2 2019 Report

One of Canada's 50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers

One of Canada's Top 100 Ideal Employers by Universum

Among the Top 10 in LinkedIn's Top Companies in Canada

Selected for Best Contribution to Student Career Development by TalentEgg

Among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights

An Imagine Caring Company

To learn more about careers at CIBC, visit the website here.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

