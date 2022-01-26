Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the addition of five new Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on the NEO Exchange.

CDRs make it easy to invest in some of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to foreign stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

The five new CDRs available for trading on the NEO Exchange are listed below:

Nvidia Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – NVDA

Home Depot Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – HD

Goldman Sachs Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – GS

Bank of America Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – BOFA

Walmart Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – WMT

These five will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are available for trading on the NEO Exchange:





Alphabet Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – GOOG

Amazon.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – AMZN

Apple Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – AAPL

Netflix Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – NFLX

Tesla Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – TSLA

Microsoft Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MSFT

Walt Disney Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – DIS

Visa Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – VISA

Meta Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MVRS

PayPal Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – PYPL

Advanced Micro Devices Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – AMD

Berkshire Hathaway Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – BRK (underlying shares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Common Stock (NYSE: BRK.B))

Costco Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – COST

Salesforce.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – CRM

IBM Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – IBM

JPMorgan Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – JPM

Mastercard Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MA

Pfizer Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – PFE

The Prospectus Supplement for this latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com

