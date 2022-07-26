CIBC introduces additional Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs")

Expanded CDR lineup marks one-year anniversary of industry-first launch

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the addition of seven new Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), listed on the NEO Exchange. Introduced one year ago, CIBC now offers 30 CDRs on its platform, providing even more opportunities to invest in global companies – in Canadian dollars.

CDRs eliminate the need to convert Canadian dollars to a foreign currency, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs mitigate the currency risk associated with global investing.

"As CIBC continues to expand our CDR platform, we're making it easier for Canadian investors to get direct exposure to the world's biggest companies," said Christian Exshaw, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Global Markets and Direct Financial Services. "We're thrilled with the strong response we've had to our CDRs, and are committed to delivering innovative solutions to help investors achieve their ambitions."

The seven new CDRs available for trading on the NEO Exchange are listed below with their NEO Exchange ticker symbols:

Cisco Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - CSCO





Coca-Cola Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - COLA





McDonald's Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MCDS





NIKE Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - NKE





Starbucks Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - SBUX





UnitedHealth Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - UNH





Verizon Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - VZ

These seven will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are available for trading on the NEO Exchange:

Advanced Micro Devices Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AMD





Alphabet Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - GOOG





Amazon.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AMZN





Apple Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AAPL





Bank of America Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - BOFA





Berkshire Hathaway Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - BRK





Costco Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - COST





Goldman Sachs Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - GS





Home Depot Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - HD





IBM Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - IBM





JPMorgan Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - JPM





Mastercard Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MA





Meta Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MVRS





Microsoft Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MSFT





Netflix Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - NFLX





Nvidia Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - NVDA





PayPal Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – PYPL





Pfizer Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - PFE





Salesforce.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - CRM





Tesla Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - TSLA





Visa Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - VISA





Walt Disney Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - DIS





Walmart Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - WMT

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com

