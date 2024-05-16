CIBC donates $100,000 to support communities impacted by wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it will be donating $50,000 to both the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund and CIBC Foundation Alberta Emergency Relief Fund to provide support to those affected by the wildfires and evacuation efforts in the area. Furthermore, donations received through these funds will be used to provide continued assistance to local organizations to promote relief and restoration efforts in the future.

"CIBC stands with our clients, our team and communities to support the evacuation and relief efforts in British Columbia and Alberta due to these destructive wildfires. During this difficult time, our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted," said Chris Giulekas, Vice-President, Northern Canada, Personal Banking and Imperial Service, CIBC.

In addition, for clients who are impacted across British Columbia and Alberta, CIBC is providing the following financial relief, advice, and support:

Re-amortizing mortgages to lower payments

Special payment arrangements and deferrals on loans and lines of credit

Conversion of Aventura® points into cash payment for applicable credit cards

Debt consolidation for more manageable payments

To support those affected by the wildfires, donations can be made through the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund and CIBC Foundation Alberta Emergency Relief Fund.

