TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) — CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced the extension of its ETF (exchange-traded fund) line-up by launching the CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (CIEH). This new ETF aims to replicate the performance of a broad international equity market index by Morningstar Research Inc., an independent investment research and index provider. CAM is pleased to leverage Morningstar's high-calibre index construction capabilities to present low-cost, diversified solutions for our clients' investment needs.

The CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) offers investors broad exposure to international equities, hedged to the Canadian dollar and builds upon the core CIBC Index ETFs CAM launched on January 23, 2023. CAM now offers nine low cost CIBC Index ETFs designed to cover the core exposures in a typical asset allocation strategy.

With the launch of these products, CAM will offer a diverse range of ETFs encompassing active, quantitative and competitively priced index ETFs which are among the lowest-cost ETFs currently available in the Canadian market. These solutions draw upon the deep knowledge and expertise that CAM has successfully built and demonstrated over the years.

The CIBC International Equity ETF's initial offering of units begins trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. More details about our CIBC's ETF line-up can be found here.

TSX ticker ETF name Index name Annual

Management Fee* CIEH CIBC International Equity

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-

North America Target Market

Exposure Hedged CAD Index™ 0.16 %

*The management fee is equal to the fee paid by the CIBC ETF to CAM and does not include applicable taxes or other fees and expenses of the CIBC ETF.



CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Index Disclaimer

Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Hedge CAD Index™ is a trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management Inc. CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (the "CIBC Index ETF") is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETF.

