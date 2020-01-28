CIBC Asset Management Inc. reduces management fees on four Renaissance Investments funds

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – To reinforce its commitment to providing value and competitive pricing for Canadian investors, CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced management fee reductions on certain Renaissance global equity funds.

Effective on or about January 30, 2020, new management fees will apply to investors holding any of the following funds:

Fund Current

Management Fee

(%) New

Management Fee

(%) Renaissance Global Growth Fund – Class F 0.95 0.85 Renaissance Global Growth Currency Neutral Fund - Class F 0.95 0.85 Renaissance International Equity Fund - Class F 0.95 0.85 Renaissance International Equity Currency Neutral Fund - Class F 0.95 0.85

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management



CIBC Asset Management Inc., the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $143 billion in assets under administration as of December 2019.

