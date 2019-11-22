CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for November 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the November 2019 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs, which distribute monthly and quarterly.

Unitholders of record on November 29, 2019, will receive cash distributions payable on December 4, 2019. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF TSX Ticker Symbols Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade

Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR $0.031 CIBC Active Investment Grade

Corporate Bond ETF CACB $0.047

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $140 billion in assets under administration as of September 2019.

