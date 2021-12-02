CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results

CIBC's 2021 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2021 Annual Report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"We delivered strong financial performance in 2021 with growth across all of our strategic business units as our entire team focused on helping our clients achieve their ambitions," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "Against the backdrop of the ongoing global pandemic, our bank continued to invest for the future, including expanding our platform and capabilities in the U.S., accelerating the growth of our Canadian consumer franchise, and making foundational investments in cloud technology and other capabilities that will enable us to do more for clients in 2022 and beyond. We also launched our new brand, a statement on the bank we've become by living our purpose, and a symbol of the opportunities that lie ahead. We enter the new fiscal year well positioned for growth with a strong capital position, clear momentum across our business, and the full commitment of our team as we contribute to an equitable and sustainable future for our clients, our communities and our planet."

Fourth quarter highlights



Q4/21 Q4/20 Q3/21 YoY Variance QoQ Variance Reported Net Income $1,440 million $1,016 million $1,730 million +42% -17% Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,573 million $1,280 million $1,808 million +23% -13% Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $3.07 $2.20 $3.76 +40% -18% Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $3.37 $2.79 $3.93 +21% -14% Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (2) 13.4% 10.7% 17.1%

Adjusted ROE (1)(2) 14.7% 13.5% 17.9% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (2) 12.4% 12.1% 12.3%

CIBC's results for the fourth quarter of 2021 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.30 per share:

$109 million ( $80 million after-tax) charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio;

( after-tax) charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio; $40 million ( $29 million after-tax) increase in legal provisions;

( after-tax) increase in legal provisions; $19 million ( $15 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; and

( after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; and $12 million ( $9 million after-tax) in transaction and integration-related costs(3) associated with the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio.

For the year ended October 31, 2021, CIBC reported net income of $6.4 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $6.7 billion, compared with reported net income of $3.8 billion and adjusted net income(1) of $4.4 billion for 2020.

The following table summarizes our performance in 2021 against our key financial measures and targets, set over the medium term, which we define as three to five years, assuming a normal business environment and credit cycle.

Financial Measure Target (4) 2021 Reported Results 2021 Adjusted Results (1) Diluted EPS growth 5% to 10% annually $13.93, up 69% from 2020 $14.47, up 49% from 2020 ROE (2) 15% + 16.1% 16.7% Operating leverage (2) Positive 5.3%, an increase of 930 basis points from 2020 0.7%, an increase of 130 basis points from 2020 CET1 ratio (2) Strong buffer to regulatory minimum 12.4% Dividend payout ratio (2) 40% to 50% 41.8% 40.3% Total shareholder return Outperform the S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index over a rolling five-year period CIBC – 91.9% S&P/TSX Composite Banks Index – 80.4%

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (2) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section. (3) Transaction and integration costs are comprised of direct and incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling cross-sell opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project management, and communication costs. These items are recognized in Canadian Personal and Business Banking. (4) Based on adjusted results. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Core business performance

F2021 Financial Highlights

(C$ million) F2021 F2020 YoY Variance Canadian Personal and Business Banking (1)





Reported Net Income $2,494 $1,785 up 40% Adjusted Net Income (2) $2,503 $1,791 up 40% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $3,736 $3,614 up 3% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $3,748 $3,622 up 3%







Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management





Reported Net Income $1,665 $1,202 up 39% Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,665 $1,203 up 38% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,227 $1,942 up 15% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,227 $1,943 up 15%







U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (1)





Reported Net Income $926 $375 up 147% Adjusted Net Income (2) $976 $436 up 124% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $1,073 $917 up 17% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $1,141 $1,000 up 14%







Capital Markets (1)





Reported Net Income $1,857 $1,308 up 42% Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,857 $1,308 up 42% Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,403 $2,124 up 13% Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,403 $2,124 up 13%

(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of our 2021 Annual Report for additional details. (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Strong fundamentals

While investing in core businesses, CIBC has continued to strengthen key fundamentals. In 2021, CIBC maintained its capital strength and sound risk management practices:

Capital ratios were strong, with a Basel III CET1 ratio (1) of 12.4% as noted above, and Tier 1 (1) and Total capital ratios (1) of 14.1% and 16.2%, respectively, at October 31, 2021 ;

of 12.4% as noted above, and Tier 1 and Total capital ratios of 14.1% and 16.2%, respectively, at ; Market risk, as measured by average Value-at-Risk, was $7.6 million in 2021 compared with $8.5 million in 2020;

in 2021 compared with in 2020; We continued to have solid credit performance, with a loan loss ratio (1) of 16 basis points compared with 26 basis points in 2020;

of 16 basis points compared with 26 basis points in 2020; Liquidity Coverage Ratio (1) was 127% for the three months ended October 31, 2021 ; and

was 127% for the three months ended ; and Leverage Ratio(1) was 4.7% at October 31, 2021 .

CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $1.46 per share to $1.61 per share for the quarter ending January 31, 2022.

Today we announced our intention to purchase for cancellation up to 10 million common shares, or approximately 2.2% of our outstanding common shares under a new normal course issuer bid, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(1) For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "Fourth quarter financial highlights" section.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $78 million for the fourth quarter, down $213 million or 73% from the same quarter last year. The current quarter included a provision reversal on performing loans of $34 million, while the same quarter last year included a provision for credit losses of $113 million. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was down $66 million as the prior year quarter was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making a difference in our Communities

We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter, we further strengthened our communities through the following initiatives:

Supported cancer research and care as Team CIBC participated in the annual Ride to Conquer Cancer and Weekend to Conquer Cancer benefitting the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, and celebrated our 25 th anniversary as title partner of the CIBC Run for the Cure as we worked with the Canadian Cancer Society to support innovative breast cancer research and support programs.

anniversary as title partner of the CIBC Run for the Cure as we worked with the Canadian Cancer Society to support innovative breast cancer research and support programs. Recognized the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and announced initiatives supporting economic prosperity for Indigenous peoples in Canada . We announced further commitments to our newly launched Reconciliation Framework and donated $50,000 to the Orange Shirt Society, an organization working to support Survivors of the residential school system in Canada .

. We announced further commitments to our newly launched Reconciliation Framework and donated to the Orange Shirt Society, an organization working to support Survivors of the residential school system in . CIBC and the BlackNorth Initiative announced that applications are now being accepted for the Youth Accelerator, in partnership with BGC Canada, that will provide students from the Black community $50,000 over four years for tuition, mentorship, financial education and opportunities to secure paid internships or co-ops.

over four years for tuition, mentorship, financial education and opportunities to secure paid internships or co-ops. Together with our clients and team members, we responded to several global crises including donations to earthquake relief in Haiti , relief efforts following Hurricane Ida, clean drinking water for Iqaluit , and immediate aid to vulnerable groups in Afghanistan , including support for the evacuation and resettlement of Afghan women and families landing in Canada , and journalists fleeing persecution.

In 2021, corporate and employee giving to more than 4,000 charities was $132.7 million(1), while employee volunteering totalled more than 99,000 hours.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we announced the CIBC Foundation, which will serve our commitment to advance inclusion for a more equitable society and help make ambitions real for communities. To support this goal, we have made donations totalling $70 million in fiscal 2021 to launch the foundation, with plans to grow to $155 million over time.

(1) Includes corporate giving, including $70 million to CIBC Foundation, corporate sponsorships and employee giving and fundraising.

Fourth quarter financial highlights

As at or for the





As at or for the











three months ended





twelve months ended



2021 2021

2020



2021 2020

Unaudited Oct. 31 Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Oct. 31

Financial results ($ millions)



Net interest income $ 2,980

$ 2,893

$ 2,792



$ 11,459

$ 11,044

Non-interest income

2,084



2,163



1,808





8,556



7,697

Total revenue

5,064



5,056



4,600





20,015



18,741

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

78



(99)



291





158



2,489

Non-interest expenses

3,135



2,918



2,891





11,535



11,362

Income before income taxes

1,851



2,237



1,418





8,322



4,890

Income taxes

411



507



402





1,876



1,098

Net income $ 1,440

$ 1,730

$ 1,016



$ 6,446

$ 3,792

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

4



5



1





17



2



Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders

47



30



30





158



122



Common shareholders

1,389



1,695



985





6,271



3,668

Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,436

$ 1,725

$ 1,015



$ 6,429

$ 3,790

Financial measures































Reported efficiency ratio (1)

61.9 %

57.7 %

62.9 %



57.6 %

60.6 % Reported operating leverage (1)

1.7 %

(0.6) %

(5.5) %



5.3 %

(4.0) % Loan loss ratio (2)

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.17 %



0.16 %

0.26 % Reported return on common shareholders' equity (1)(3)

13.4 %

17.1 %

10.7 %



16.1 %

10.0 % Net interest margin (1)

1.41 %

1.42 %

1.43 %



1.42 %

1.50 % Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets (4)(5)

1.58 %

1.60 %

1.60 %



1.59 %

1.69 % Return on average assets (5)(6)

0.68 %

0.85 %

0.52 %



0.80 %

0.52 % Return on average interest-earning assets (4)(5)(6)

0.77 %

0.96 %

0.58 %



0.89 %

0.58 % Reported effective tax rate

22.2 %

22.7 %

28.3 %



22.5 %

22.5 % Common share information































Per share ($) - basic earnings $ 3.08

$ 3.77

$ 2.21



$ 13.97

$ 8.23





- reported diluted earnings

3.07



3.76



2.20





13.93



8.22





- dividends

1.46



1.46



1.46





5.84



5.82





- book value (7)

91.66



90.06



84.05





91.66



84.05

Closing share price ($)

150.17



145.07



99.38





150.17



99.38

Shares outstanding (thousands) - weighted-average basic

450,469



449,590



446,321





448,953



445,435





- weighted-average diluted

452,028



451,148



446,877





450,183



446,021





- end of period

450,828



450,082



447,085





450,828



447,085

Market capitalization ($ millions) $ 67,701

$ 65,293

$ 44,431



$ 67,701

$ 44,431

Value measures































Total shareholder return

4.55 %

14.68 %

8.74 %



58.03 %

(5.90) % Dividend yield (based on closing share price)

3.9 %

4.0 %

5.8 %



3.9 %

5.9 % Reported dividend payout ratio (1)

47.3 %

38.7 %

66.2 %



41.8 %

70.7 % Market value to book value ratio

1.64



1.61



1.18





1.64



1.18

Selected financial measures - adjusted (8)































Adjusted efficiency ratio (9)

57.8 %

55.1 %

56.4 %



55.4 %

55.8 % Adjusted operating leverage (9)

(2.8) %

(0.6) %

(0.7) %



0.7 %

(0.6) % Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity (3)

14.7 %

17.9 %

13.5 %



16.7 %

11.7 % Adjusted effective tax rate

22.5 %

22.8 %

24.5 %



22.7 %

21.8 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.37

$ 3.93

$ 2.79



$ 14.47

$ 9.69

Adjusted dividend payout ratio

43.2 %

37.0 %

52.2 %



40.3 %

60.0 % On- and off-balance sheet information ($ millions)































Cash, deposits with banks and securities $ 218,398

$ 207,774

$ 211,564



$ 218,398

$ 211,564

Loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses

462,879



449,167



416,388





462,879



416,388

Total assets

837,683



806,067



769,551





837,683



769,551

Deposits

621,158



602,969



570,740





621,158



570,740

Common shareholders' equity (1)

41,323



40,533



37,579





41,323



37,579

Average assets (5)

835,931



806,768



778,933





809,621



735,492

Average interest-earning assets (4)(5)

747,009



718,403



692,465





721,686



654,142

Average common shareholders' equity (1)(5)

40,984



39,263



36,762





38,881



36,792

Assets under administration (AUA) (1)(10)(11)(12) 2,963,221

2,982,469

2,364,005



2,963,221

2,364,005

Assets under management (AUM) (1)(11)(12) 316,834

310,560

261,037



316,834

261,037

Balance sheet quality and liquidity measures (13)































Risk-weighted assets (RWA) ($ millions) $ 272,814

$ 268,999

$ 254,871



$ 272,814

$ 254,871

CET1 ratio (14)

12.4 %

12.3 %

12.1 %



12.4 %

12.1 % Tier 1 capital ratio (14)

14.1 %

13.7 %

13.6 %



14.1 %

13.6 % Total capital ratio (14)

16.2 %

16.0 %

16.1 %



16.2 %

16.1 % Leverage ratio

4.7 %

4.6 %

4.7 %



4.7 %

4.7 % Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (15)

127 %

126 %

145 %



n/a



n/a

Other information

































Full-time equivalent employees

45,282



44,904



43,853





45,282



43,853



(1) Certain additional disclosures on the composition of these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section on pages 100 to 102 of our 2021 Annual Report, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (2) The ratio is calculated as the provision for (reversal of) credit losses on impaired loans to average loans and acceptances, net of allowance for credit losses. (3) Annualized. (4) Average interest-earning assets include interest-bearing deposits with banks, interest-bearing demand deposits with Bank of Canada, securities, cash collateral on securities borrowed, securities purchased under resale agreements, loans net of allowance for credit losses, and certain sublease-related assets. (5) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (6) Net income expressed as a percentage of average assets or average interest-earning assets. (7) Common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares issued and outstanding at end of period. (8) Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted measures are calculated in the same manner as reported measures, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures is adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. (9) Calculated on a taxable equivalent basis (TEB). (10) Includes the full contract amount of AUA or custody under a 50/50 joint venture between CIBC and The Bank of New York Mellon of $2,341.1 billion (July 31, 2021: $2,380.2 billion; October 31, 2020: $1,861.5 billion). (11) AUM amounts are included in the amounts reported under AUA. (12) Certain prior period information was restated in the second quarter of 2021. (13) RWA and our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline, the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, and LCR is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) Guideline, all of which are based on BCBS standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections on pages 32 and 72, respectively, of our 2021 Annual Report. (14) Effective beginning in the second quarter of 2020, ratios reflect the expected credit loss transitional arrangement announced by OSFI on March 27, 2020 in response to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (15) Average for the three months ended for each respective period. n/a Not applicable.

Review of Canadian Personal and Business Banking fourth quarter results























2021



2021



2020

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31(1)

Revenue $ 2,128

$ 2,056

$ 1,997

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

87



82



88



Performing

77



(15)



33

Total provision for credit losses

164



67



121

Non-interest expenses

1,152



1,118



1,076

Income before income taxes

812



871



800

Income taxes

215



229



210

Net income $ 597

$ 642

$ 590

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 597

$ 642

$ 590

Efficiency ratio

54.1 %

54.4 %

53.9 % Operating leverage

(0.4) %

3.4 %

(4.2) % Return on equity (2)

35.9 %

38.6 %

36.1 % Average allocated common equity (2) $ 6,608

$ 6,595

$ 6,509

Full-time equivalent employees

12,629



12,578



12,437



Net income for the quarter was $597 million, up $7 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were $988 million, up $65 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $2,128 million was up $131 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to strong volume growth and higher non-interest income, partially offset by lower product spreads.

Provision for credit losses of $164 million was up $43 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, due to a higher provision for credit losses on performing loans mainly as a result of model parameter updates.

Non-interest expenses of $1,152 million were up $76 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher spending on strategic initiatives and higher performance-based compensation.

(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of our 2021 Annual Report for additional details. (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results























2021



2021



2020

$ millions, for the three months ended

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 489

$ 475

$ 409



Wealth management

751



732



619

Total revenue

1,240



1,207



1,028

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

6



(11)



21



Performing

(11)



(38)



4

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(5)



(49)



25

Non-interest expenses

646



617



540

Income before income taxes

599



639



463

Income taxes

157



169



123

Net income $ 442

$ 470

$ 340

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 442

$ 470

$ 340

Efficiency ratio

52.0 %

51.2 %

52.5 % Operating leverage

1.1 %

0.2 %

(1.5) % Return on equity (1)

24.9 %

27.2 %

20.7 % Average allocated common equity (1) $ 7,039

$ 6,863

$ 6,551

Full-time equivalent employees

5,241



5,256



4,984



Net income for the quarter was $442 million, up $102 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $594 million, up $105 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,240 million was up $212 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven mainly by volume growth reflecting market appreciation and record net sales, as well as higher commissions in wealth management. Revenue increased in commercial banking due to volume growth in loans and deposits, and higher credit fees from increased client transactional activity.

Provision for credit losses was a reversal of $5 million due to a favourable change in economic conditions as well as our economic outlook, compared with a provision for credit losses of $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflective of an increased provision on one fraud-related impairment and a higher provision on impaired loans in the retail and wholesale sectors.

Non-interest expenses of $646 million were up $106 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher performance-based compensation.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in Canadian dollars





















2021

2021

2020

$ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31(1)

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 366

$ 350

$ 362



Wealth management

196



189



157

Total revenue (2)

562



539



519

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

8



25



55



Performing

(59)



(82)



27

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(51)



(57)



82

Non-interest expenses

296



274



267

Income before income taxes

317



322



170

Income taxes

61



56



35

Net income $ 256

$ 266

$ 135

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 256

$ 266

$ 135

Efficiency ratio

52.5 %

50.9 %

51.7 % Return on equity (3)

11.2 %

12.1 %

5.9 % Average allocated common equity (3) $ 9,085

$ 8,738

$ 9,127

Full-time equivalent employees

2,170



2,155



2,085



Review of U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management fourth quarter results in U.S. dollars





















2021

2021

2020

$ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31(1)

Revenue



















Commercial banking $ 293

$ 284

$ 272



Wealth management

155



154



120

Total revenue (2)

448



438



392

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

7



19



41



Performing

(47)



(65)



20

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(40)



(46)



61

Non-interest expenses

235



223



203

Income before income taxes

253



261



128

Income taxes

49



45



26

Net income $ 204

$ 216

$ 102

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 204

$ 216

$ 102

Operating leverage

(1.9) %

3.8 %

12.0 %

Net income for the quarter was $256 million (US$204 million), up $121 million (up US$102 million) from the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(3) were $282 million (US$226 million), up $13 million (up US$24 million) from the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of US$448 million was up US$56 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher loan and deposit volumes and strong growth in asset management fees.

Provision for credit losses was a reversal of US$40 million due to a favourable change in economic conditions as well as our economic outlook, compared with a provision of US$61 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The same quarter last year reflects a higher provision on performing loans as a result of an unfavourable change in our economic outlook, and a higher provision in the real estate and construction, and manufacturing sectors.

Non-interest expenses of US$235 million were up US$32 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation and higher expenses related to investments in the business and infrastructure.

(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of our 2021 Annual Report for additional details. (2) Included $3 million (US$3 million) of income relating to the accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired loans of The PrivateBank, for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 (July 31, 2021: $3 million (US$2 million); October 31, 2020: $5 million (US$4 million)). (3) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Capital Markets fourth quarter results





















2021

2021

2020

$ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31(1)

Revenue



















Global markets $ 420

$ 503

$ 427



Corporate and investment banking

382



428



322



Direct financial services

210



209



185

Total revenue (2)

1,012



1,140



934

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



















Impaired

-



(18)



20



Performing

(34)



(42)



(3)

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(34)



(60)



17

Non-interest expenses

528



529



458

Income before income taxes

518



671



459

Income taxes (2)

140



180



149

Net income $ 378

$ 491

$ 310

Net income attributable to:



















Equity shareholders $ 378

$ 491

$ 310

Efficiency ratio

52.2 %

46.4 %

49.0 % Operating leverage

(7.2) %

(9.0) %

7.8 % Return on equity (3)

19.7 %

26.6 %

17.8 % Average allocated common equity (3) $ 7,632

$ 7,331

$ 6,926

Full-time equivalent employees

2,225



2,259



1,912

























Reported net income for the quarter was $378 million, compared with reported net income of $310 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(3) were up $8 million or 2% from the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher revenue partially offset by higher expenses.

Revenue of $1,012 million was up $78 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. In global markets, revenue decreased due to lower fixed income and commodities trading, partially offset by higher foreign exchange and equities trading revenue. In corporate and investment banking, revenue increased driven by higher equity and debt underwriting activity, higher advisory revenue and higher corporate banking revenue.

Provision for credit losses was a reversal of $34 million due to a favourable change in economic conditions as well as our economic outlook, compared with a provision of $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflective of a higher provision on impaired loans in the oil and gas sector.

Non-interest expenses of $528 million were up $70 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher employee-related compensation and higher spending on strategic initiatives.

(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of our 2021 Annual Report for additional details. (2) Revenue and income taxes are reported on a TEB. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of $48 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 (July 31, 2021: $51 million; October 31, 2020: $37 million). The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. (3) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Review of Corporate and Other fourth quarter results











2021 2021 2020 $ millions, for the three months ended Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31(1) Revenue













International banking $ 180 $ 165 $ 178

Other

(58)

(51)

(56) Total revenue (2)

122

114

122 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses













Impaired

11

30

(6)

Performing

(7)

(30)

52 Total provision for credit losses

4

-

46 Non-interest expenses

513

380

550 Loss before income taxes

(395)

(266)

(474) Income taxes (2)

(162)

(127)

(115) Net loss $ (233) $ (139) $ (359) Net income (loss) attributable to:













Non-controlling interests $ 4 $ 5 $ 1

Equity shareholders

(237)

(144)

(360) Full-time equivalent employees

23,017

22,656

22,435

Net loss for the quarter was $233 million, compared with a net loss of $359 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax losses(3) were up $69 million or 41% from the fourth quarter of 2020, due to higher expenses.

Revenue of $122 million was comparable with the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher U.S. dollar revenue in CIBC FirstCaribbean driven by higher fees and volume growth, and higher treasury revenue were offset by the impact of foreign exchange translation and lower product margins.

Provision for credit losses was $4 million, down $42 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, due to a lower provision on performing loans, partially offset by a higher provision on impaired loans due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Non-interest expenses of $513 million were down $37 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted non-interest expenses(3) of $361 million were up $69 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher corporate support costs.

Income tax benefit was up $47 million from the fourth quarter of 2020, as that quarter included a goodwill impairment charge related to our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean, which was not deductible for tax purposes.

(1) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of our 2021 Annual Report for additional details. (2) Revenue and income taxes of Capital Markets are reported on a TEB. The equivalent amounts are offset in the revenue and income taxes of Corporate and Other. Accordingly, revenue and income taxes include a TEB adjustment of $48 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 (July 31, 2021: $51 million; October 31, 2020: $37 million). (3) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Consolidated balance sheet













$ millions, as at October 31

2021

2020 ASSETS







Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 34,573 $ 43,531 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

22,424

18,987 Securities



161,401

149,046 Cash collateral on securities borrowed

12,368

8,547 Securities purchased under resale agreements

67,572

65,595 Loans







Residential mortgages

251,526

221,165 Personal

41,897

42,222 Credit card

11,134

11,389 Business and government

150,213

135,546 Allowance for credit losses

(2,849)

(3,540)







451,921

406,782 Other







Derivative instruments

35,912

32,730 Customers' liability under acceptances

10,958

9,606 Property and equipment

3,286

2,997 Goodwill

4,954

5,253 Software and other intangible assets

2,029

1,961 Investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

658

658 Deferred tax assets

402

650 Other assets

29,225

23,208







87,424

77,063





$ 837,683 $ 769,551 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Deposits







Personal $ 213,932 $ 202,152 Business and government

344,388

311,426 Bank

20,246

17,011 Secured borrowings

42,592

40,151







621,158

570,740 Obligations related to securities sold short

22,790

15,963 Cash collateral on securities lent

2,463

1,824 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

71,880

71,653 Other







Derivative instruments

32,101

30,508 Acceptances

10,961

9,649 Deferred tax liabilities

38

33 Other liabilities

24,923

22,134







68,023

62,324 Subordinated indebtedness

5,539

5,712 Equity







Preferred shares and other equity instruments

4,325

3,575 Common shares

14,351

13,908 Contributed surplus

110

117 Retained earnings

25,793

22,119 Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

1,069

1,435 Total shareholders' equity

45,648

41,154 Non-controlling interests

182

181 Total equity

45,830

41,335





$ 837,683 $ 769,551

Consolidated statement of income



For the three

For the twelve

months ended

months ended

2021 2021 2020

2021 2020 $ millions, except as noted Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Interest income (1)





















Loans $ 3,103 $ 3,042 $ 3,099

$ 12,150 $ 13,863 Securities

527

516

572



2,141

2,568 Securities borrowed or purchased under resale agreements

75

75

87



319

842 Deposits with banks

32

27

42



131

249



3,737

3,660

3,800



14,741

17,522 Interest expense





















Deposits

612

618

822



2,651

5,326 Securities sold short

61

57

59



236

254 Securities lent or sold under repurchase agreements

42

40

71



208

656 Subordinated indebtedness

29

30

36



122

159 Other

13

22

20



65

83



757

767

1,008



3,282

6,478 Net interest income

2,980

2,893

2,792



11,459

11,044 Non-interest income





















Underwriting and advisory fees

151

197

103



713

468 Deposit and payment fees

216

199

186



797

781 Credit fees

295

292

265



1,152

1,020 Card fees

125

108

105



460

410 Investment management and custodial fees

441

417

357



1,621

1,382 Mutual fund fees

469

452

402



1,772

1,586 Insurance fees, net of claims

87

93

95



358

386 Commissions on securities transactions

101

102

83



426

362 Gains (losses) from financial instruments measured/designated at























fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL), net

82

134

86



607

694 Gains (losses) from debt securities measured at fair value through























other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and amortized cost, net

22

10

4



90

9 Foreign exchange other than trading

50

79

45



276

234 Income from equity-accounted associates and joint ventures

11

12

12



55

79 Other

34

68

65



229

286



2,084

2,163

1,808



8,556

7,697 Total revenue

5,064

5,056

4,600



20,015

18,741 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

78

(99)

291



158

2,489 Non-interest expenses





















Employee compensation and benefits

1,669

1,619

1,371



6,450

6,259 Occupancy costs

327

202

321



916

944 Computer, software and office equipment

552

504

516



2,030

1,939 Communications

76

76

72



318

308 Advertising and business development

87

55

71



237

271 Professional fees

95

78

53



277

203 Business and capital taxes

28

25

30



111

117 Other

301

359

457



1,196

1,321



3,135

2,918

2,891



11,535

11,362 Income before income taxes

1,851

2,237

1,418



8,322

4,890 Income taxes

411

507

402



1,876

1,098 Net income $ 1,440 $ 1,730 $ 1,016

$ 6,446 $ 3,792 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 4 $ 5 $ 1

$ 17 $ 2

Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 47 $ 30 $ 30

$ 158 $ 122

Common shareholders

1,389

1,695

985



6,271

3,668 Net income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,436 $ 1,725 $ 1,015

$ 6,429 $ 3,790 Earnings per share (in dollars)























Basic $ 3.08 $ 3.77 $ 2.21

$ 13.97 $ 8.23

Diluted

3.07

3.76

2.20



13.93

8.22 Dividends per common share (in dollars)

1.46

1.46

1.46



5.84

5.82

(1) Interest income included $3.4 billion for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 (July 31, 2021: $3.3 billion; October 31, 2020: $3.3 billion) calculated based on the effective interest rate method.



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income























































For the three

For the twelve





months ended

months ended





2021

2021

2020



2021

2020 $ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Net income $ 1,440 $ 1,730 $ 1,016

$ 6,446 $ 3,792 Other comprehensive income (loss) (OCI), net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent























reclassification to net income























Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations

(301)

546

(187)



(2,610)

382

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

172

(318)

103



1,495

(202)







(129)

228

(84)



(1,115)

180

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

(33)

(1)

5



(50)

254

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(15)

(9)

(5)



(66)

(22)







(48)

(10)

-



(116)

232

Net change in cash flow hedges























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

(187)

211

32



178

142

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

32

(161)

(62)



(315)

19



(155)

50

(30)



(137)

161 OCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

254

137

147



917

80

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of fair value option (FVO) liabilities

























attributable to changes in credit risk

17

10

(8)



12

(56)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

30

25

25



100

50







301

172

164



1,029

74



























Total OCI (1)

(31)

440

50



(339)

647 Comprehensive income $ 1,409 $ 2,170 $ 1,066

$ 6,107 $ 4,439 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests $ 4 $ 5 $ 1

$ 17 $ 2

Preferred shareholders and other equity instrument holders $ 47 $ 30 $ 30

$ 158 $ 122

Common shareholders

1,358

2,135

1,035



5,932

4,315 Comprehensive income attributable to equity shareholders $ 1,405 $ 2,165 $ 1,065

$ 6,090 $ 4,437





























(1) Includes $9 million of losses for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 (July 31, 2021: $3 million of losses; October 31, 2020: $1 million of losses), relating to our investments in equity-accounted associates and joint ventures.



































For the three

For the twelve





months ended

months ended







2021

2021

2020



2021

2020 $ millions Oct. 31 Jul. 31 Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Oct. 31 Income tax (expense) benefit allocated to each component of OCI





















Subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Net gains (losses) on investments in foreign operations $ 11 $ (19) $ 1

$ 45 $ 42

Net gains (losses) on hedges of investments in foreign operations

(10)

18

(3)



(53)

(46)







1

(1)

(2)



(8)

(4)

Net change in debt securities measured at FVOCI























Net gains (losses) on securities measured at FVOCI

5

(3)

(7)



(11)

(59)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

5

3

1



23

7







10

-

(6)



12

(52)

Net change in cash flow hedges























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

66

(75)

(12)



(64)

(51)

Net (gains) losses reclassified to net income

(11)

57

22



112

(7)





55

(18)

10



48

(58) Not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

(74)

(49)

(42)



(311)

(19)

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable

























to changes in credit risk

(6)

(3)

4



(4)

20

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

(10)

(9)

(9)



(34)

(17)







(90)

(61)

(47)



(349)

(16)

































$ (24) $ (80) $ (45)

$ (297) $ (130)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity



For the three

For the twelve



months ended

months ended





2021

2021

2020



2021

2020 $ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Preferred shares and other equity instruments





















Balance at beginning of period $ 3,575 $ 3,575 $ 2,825

$ 3,575 $ 2,825 Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes

750

-

750



750

750 Balance at end of period $ 4,325 $ 3,575 $ 3,575

$ 4,325 $ 3,575 Common shares





















Balance at beginning of period $ 14,252 $ 14,130 $ 13,800

$ 13,908 $ 13,591 Issue of common shares

99

124

89



458

371 Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-



-

(68) Treasury shares

-

(2)

19



(15)

14 Balance at end of period $ 14,351 $ 14,252 $ 13,908

$ 14,351 $ 13,908 Contributed surplus





















Balance at beginning of period $ 117 $ 119 $ 122

$ 117 $ 125 Compensation expense arising from equity-settled share-based awards

2

3

3



19

14 Exercise of stock options and settlement of other equity-settled share-based awards

(14)

(6)

(8)



(43)

(20) Other

5

1

-



17

(2) Balance at end of period $ 110 $ 117 $ 117

$ 110 $ 117 Retained earnings





















Balance at beginning of period before accounting policy changes

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a $ 20,972 Impact of adopting IFRS 16 at November 1, 2019

n/a

n/a

n/a



n/a

148 Balance at beginning of period after accounting policy changes $ 25,055 $ 24,003 $ 21,726

$ 22,119

21,120 Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,436

1,725

1,015



6,429

3,790 Dividends and distributions























Preferred and other equity instruments

(47)

(30)

(30)



(158)

(122)

Common

(657)

(657)

(652)



(2,622)

(2,592) Premium on purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-



-

(166) Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified from AOCI

9

14

62



27

93 Other

(3)

-

(2)



(2)

(4) Balance at end of period $ 25,793 $ 25,055 $ 22,119

$ 25,793 $ 22,119 AOCI, net of income tax





















AOCI, net of income tax, that is subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net foreign currency translation adjustments























Balance at beginning of period $ 187 $ (41) $ 1,257

$ 1,173 $ 993

Net change in foreign currency translation adjustments

(129)

228

(84)



(1,115)

180

Balance at end of period $ 58 $ 187 $ 1,173

$ 58 $ 1,173

Net gains (losses) on debt securities measured at FVOCI























Balance at beginning of period $ 241 $ 251 $ 309

$ 309 $ 77

Net change in securities measured at FVOCI

(48)

(10)

-



(116)

232

Balance at end of period $ 193 $ 241 $ 309

$ 193 $ 309

Net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges























Balance at beginning of period $ 292 $ 242 $ 304

$ 274 $ 113

Net change in cash flow hedges

(155)

50

(30)



(137)

161

Balance at end of period $ 137 $ 292 $ 274

$ 137 $ 274 AOCI, net of income tax, that is not subject to subsequent reclassification to net income























Net gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans





















Balance at beginning of period $ 380 $ 243 $ (430)

$ (283) $ (363)

Net change in post-employment defined benefit plans

254

137

147



917

80

Balance at end of period $ 634 $ 380 $ (283)

$ 634 $ (283)

Net gains (losses) due to fair value change of FVO liabilities attributable to changes in credit risk



















Balance at beginning of period $ (45) $ (55) $ (32)

$ (40) $ 16

Net change attributable to changes in credit risk

17

10

(8)



12

(56)

Balance at end of period $ (28) $ (45) $ (40)

$ (28) $ (40)

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI























Balance at beginning of period $ 54 $ 43 $ 39

$ 2 $ 45

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI

30

25

25



100

50

Realized gains (losses) on equity securities designated at FVOCI reclassified to retained earnings

(9)

(14)

(62)



(27)

(93)

Balance at end of period $ 75 $ 54 $ 2

$ 75 $ 2 Total AOCI, net of income tax $ 1,069 $ 1,109 $ 1,435

$ 1,069 $ 1,435 Non-controlling interests





















Balance at beginning of period $ 177 $ 170 $ 179

$ 181 $ 186 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

4

5

1



17

2 Dividends

(6)

(1)

(2)



(9)

(15) Other

7

3

3



(7)

8 Balance at end of period $ 182 $ 177 $ 181

$ 182 $ 181 Equity at end of period $ 45,830 $ 44,285 $ 41,335

$ 45,830 $ 41,335 n/a Not applicable.

Consolidated statement of cash flows





































For the three

For the twelve







months ended

months ended









2021

2021

2020



2021

2020 $ millions

Oct. 31

Jul. 31

Oct. 31



Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities





















Net income $ 1,440 $ 1,730 $ 1,016

$ 6,446 $ 3,792 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:





















Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

78

(99)

291



158

2,489 Amortization and impairment (1)

287

244

536



1,017

1,311 Stock options and restricted shares expense

2

3

3



19

14 Deferred income taxes

(11)

(44)

(16)



(41)

(228) Losses (gains) from debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

(22)

(10)

(4)



(90)

(9) Net losses (gains) on disposal of land, buildings and equipment

-

-

-



-

4 Other non-cash items, net

470

(55)

14



927

(767) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities





















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

(2,362)

211

64



(3,437)

(5,468) Loans, net of repayments

(14,462)

(17,188)

(2,256)



(46,883)

(18,891) Deposits, net of withdrawals

18,948

25,466

3,775



47,521

82,120 Obligations related to securities sold short

975

1,546

(263)



6,827

328 Accrued interest receivable

(170)

77

(179)



46

97 Accrued interest payable

114

(249)

109



(419)

(238) Derivative assets

(1,546)

973

10,715



(3,172)

(8,832) Derivative liabilities

2,797

(4,855)

(12,386)



1,582

5,184 Securities measured at FVTPL

(191)

791

(1,868)



(9,552)

(8,296) Other assets and liabilities measured/designated at FVTPL

6,081

(2,364)

975



7,277

1,563 Current income taxes

37

290

(221)



543

1,287 Cash collateral on securities lent

(1,148)

406

260



639

2 Obligations related to securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,533

1,752

6,678



(2,248)

19,852 Cash collateral on securities borrowed

928

(1,723)

(1,335)



(3,821)

(4,883) Securities purchased under resale agreements

(4,662)

196

(10,747)



(1,977)

(9,394) Other, net (2)

(812)

136

1,983



(4,694)

(270)



8,304

7,234

(2,856)



(3,332)

60,767 Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities





















Issue of subordinated indebtedness

-

-

-



1,000

1,000 Redemption/repurchase/maturity of subordinated indebtedness

-

-

(33)



(1,008)

(33) Issue of preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes, net of issuance cost

748

-

747



748

747 Issue of common shares for cash

51

86

4



284

163 Purchase of common shares for cancellation

-

-

-



-

(234) Net sale (purchase) of treasury shares

-

(2)

19



(15)

14 Dividends and distributions paid

(670)

(655)

(650)



(2,649)

(2,571) Repayment of lease liabilities

(82)

(75)

(78)



(305)

(307)









47

(646)

9



(1,945)

(1,221) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities





















Purchase of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

(15,249)

(12,641)

(10,056)



(49,896)

(54,075) Proceeds from sale of securities measured/designated at FVOCI and amortized cost

5,748

3,978

2,346



23,917

11,883 Proceeds from maturity of debt securities measured at FVOCI and amortized cost

5,780

5,555

4,968



23,312

23,093 Net sale (purchase) of property, equipment, software and other intangibles (2)

(270)

(210)

(238)



(839)

(781)









(3,991)

(3,318)

(2,980)



(3,506)

(19,880) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks

(21)

40

(13)



(175)

25 Net increase (decrease) in cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks





















during the period

4,339

3,310

(5,840)



(8,958)

39,691 Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at beginning of period

30,234

26,924

49,371



43,531

3,840 Cash and non-interest-bearing deposits with banks at end of period (3) $ 34,573 $ 30,234 $ 43,531

$ 34,573 $ 43,531 Cash interest paid $ 643 $ 1,016 $ 899

$ 3,701 $ 6,716 Cash interest received

3,363

3,545

3,401



13,890

16,774 Cash dividends received

204

192

220



897

845 Cash income taxes paid

385

261

639



1,374

39

(1) Comprises amortization and impairment of buildings, right-of-use assets, furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements, software and other intangible assets, and goodwill. (2) Restated from amounts previously presented. (3) Includes restricted cash of $446 million (July 31, 2021: $498 million; October 31, 2020: $463 million) and interest-bearing demand deposits with Bank of Canada.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines. Some measures are calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS or GAAP), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note from reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section on page 15 of our 2021 Annual Report available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a consolidated basis.



























For the three



For the twelve











months ended



months ended





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020 $ millions

Oct. 31



Jul. 31



Oct. 31



Oct. 31



Oct. 31 Operating results – reported



























Total revenue $ 5,064

$ 5,056

$ 4,600

$ 20,015

$ 18,741 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

78



(99)



291



158



2,489 Non-interest expenses

3,135



2,918



2,891



11,535



11,362 Income before income taxes

1,851



2,237



1,418



8,322



4,890 Income taxes

411



507



402



1,876



1,098 Net income

1,440



1,730



1,016



6,446



3,792

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

4



5



1



17



2

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,436



1,725



1,015



6,429



3,790 Diluted EPS ($) $ 3.07

$ 3.76

$ 2.20

$ 13.93

$ 8.22 Impact of items of note (1)



























Non-interest expenses





























Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) $ (19)

$ (20)

$ (23)

$ (79)

$ (105)

Transaction and integration-related costs (3)

(12)



-



-



(12)



-

Charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio

(109)



-



(114)



(109)



(114)

Gain as a result of plan amendments related to pension and other post-employment plans

-



-



79



-



79

Restructuring charge (4)

-



-



-



-



(339)

Goodwill impairment (5)

-



-



(220)



-



(248)

Increase in legal provisions (6)

(40)



(85)



-



(125)



(70) Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(180)



(105)



(278)



(325)



(797) Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

180



105



278



325



797

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2)

4



5



5



19



25

Transaction and integration-related costs (3)

3



-



-



3



-

Charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio

29



-



30



29



30

Gain as a result of plan amendments related to pension and other post-employment plans

-



-



(21)



-



(21)

Restructuring charge (4)

-



-



-



-



89

Increase in legal provisions (6)

11



22



-



33



19 Impact of items of note on income taxes

47



27



14



84



142 Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income

133



78



264



241



655 Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) $ 0.30

$ 0.17

$ 0.59

$ 0.54

$ 1.47 Operating results – adjusted (7)



























Total revenue – adjusted (8) $ 5,064

$ 5,056

$ 4,600

$ 20,015

$ 18,741 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

78



(99)



291



158



2,489 Non-interest expenses – adjusted

2,955



2,813



2,613



11,210



10,565 Income before income taxes – adjusted

2,031



2,342



1,696



8,647



5,687 Income taxes – adjusted

458



534



416



1,960



1,240 Net income – adjusted

1,573



1,808



1,280



6,687



4,447

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

4



5



1



17



2

Net income attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

1,569



1,803



1,279



6,670



4,445 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) $ 3.37

$ 3.93

$ 2.79

$ 14.47

$ 9.69











(1) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is recognized in the SBU of the acquired business or Corporate and Other. A summary is provided in the table below.

































Canadian Personal and Business Banking (pre-tax) $ -

$ -

$ (2)

$ -

$ (8)

Canadian Personal and Business Banking (after-tax)

-



-



(1)



-



(6)

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (pre-tax)

-



-



(1)



-



(1)

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (after-tax)

-



-



(1)



-



(1)

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (pre-tax)

(16)



(17)



(17)



(68)



(83)

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (after-tax)

(12)



(13)



(13)



(50)



(61)

Corporate and Other (pre-tax)

(3)



(3)



(3)



(11)



(13)

Corporate and Other (after-tax)

(3)



(2)



(3)



(10)



(12)

(3) Transaction and integration costs are comprised of direct and incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling cross-sell opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project management and communication costs. These items are recognized in Canadian Personal and Business Banking in the fourth quarter of 2021. (4) Restructuring charge associated with ongoing efforts to transform our cost structure and simplify our bank. This charge consists primarily of employee severance and related costs and was recognized in Corporate and Other. (5) Goodwill impairment charge related to our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean recognized in Corporate and Other. (6) Recognized in Corporate and Other. (7) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. (8) Excludes a TEB adjustment of $48 million (July 31, 2021: $51 million; October 31, 2020: $37 million). Our adjusted efficiency ratio and adjusted operating leverage are calculated on a TEB. For further details on TEB, see pages 15 and 18 of our 2021 Annual Report.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) net income and non-interest expenses to non-GAAP (adjusted) net income and non-interest expenses, respectively, on a segmented basis.











Canadian U.S.





















Canadian Commercial Commercial





















Personal Banking and Banking and



















and Business Wealth Wealth

Capital Corporate CIBC $ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management

Markets and Other Total 2021 Reported net income (loss) $ 597 $ 442 $ 256

$ 378 $ (233) $ 1,440 Oct. 31 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

9

-

12



-

112

133



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 606 $ 442 $ 268

$ 378 $ (121) $ 1,573 2021 Reported net income (loss) $ 642 $ 470 $ 266

$ 491 $ (139) $ 1,730 Jul. 31 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

-

-

13



-

65

78



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 642 $ 470 $ 279

$ 491 $ (74) $ 1,808 2020 Reported net income (loss) $ 590 $ 340 $ 135

$ 310 $ (359) $ 1,016 Oct. 31 (3) After-tax impact of items of note (1)

1

1

13



-

249

264



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 591 $ 341 $ 148

$ 310 $ (110) $ 1,280

































$ millions, for the twelve months ended













2021 Reported net income (loss) $ 2,494 $ 1,665 $ 926

$ 1,857 $ (496) $ 6,446 Oct. 31 After-tax impact of items of note (1)

9

-

50



-

182

241



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 2,503 $ 1,665 $ 976

$ 1,857 $ (314) $ 6,687 2020 Reported net income (loss) $ 1,785 $ 1,202 $ 375

$ 1,308 $ (878) $ 3,792 Oct. 31 (3) After-tax impact of items of note (1)

6

1

61



-

587

655



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 1,791 $ 1,203 $ 436

$ 1,308 $ (291) $ 4,447

(1) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of our 2021 Annual Report for additional details.











Canadian U.S.





















Canadian Commercial Commercial





















Personal Banking and Banking and



















and Business Wealth Wealth

Capital Corporate CIBC $ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management

Markets and Other Total 2021 Reported non-interest expenses $ 1,152 $ 646 $ 296

$ 528 $ 513 $ 3,135 Oct. 31 Pre-tax impact of items of note (1)

12

-

16



-

152

180



Adjusted non-interest expenses (2) $ 1,140 $ 646 $ 280

$ 528 $ 361 $ 2,955 2021 Reported non-interest expenses $ 1,118 $ 617 $ 274

$ 529 $ 380 $ 2,918 Jul. 31 Pre-tax impact of items of note (1)

-

-

17



-

88

105



Adjusted non-interest expenses (2) $ 1,118 $ 617 $ 257

$ 529 $ 292 $ 2,813 2020 Reported non-interest expenses $ 1,076 $ 540 $ 267

$ 458 $ 550 $ 2,891 Oct. 31 (3) Pre-tax impact of items of note (1)

2

1

17



-

258

278



Adjusted non-interest expenses (2) $ 1,074 $ 539 $ 250

$ 458 $ 292 $ 2,613

































$ millions, for the twelve months ended













2021 Reported non-interest expenses $ 4,414 $ 2,443 $ 1,121

$ 2,117 $ 1,440 $ 11,535 Oct. 31 Pre-tax impact of items of note (1)

12

-

68



-

245

325



Adjusted non-interest expenses (2) $ 4,402 $ 2,443 $ 1,053

$ 2,117 $ 1,195 $ 11,210 2020 Reported non-interest expenses $ 4,308 $ 2,179 $ 1,126

$ 1,929 $ 1,820 $ 11,362 Oct. 31 (3) Pre-tax impact of items of note (1)

8

1

83



-

705

797



Adjusted non-interest expenses (2) $ 4,300 $ 2,178 $ 1,043

$ 1,929 $ 1,115 $ 10,565

(1) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of our 2021 Annual Report for additional details.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) net income to non-GAAP (adjusted) pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on a segmented basis.













Canadian U.S.



















Canadian Commercial Commercial



















Personal Banking and Banking and

















and Business Wealth Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC $ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total 2021 Net income (loss) $ 597 $ 442 $ 256 $ 378 $ (233) $ 1,440 Oct. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

164

(5)

(51)

(34)

4

78

Add: income taxes

215

157

61

140

(162)

411



Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

976

594

266

484

(391)

1,929



Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

12

-

16

-

152

180



Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)





























CAD $ 988 $ 594 $ 282 $ 484 $ (239) $ 2,109





USD

n/a

n/a

226

n/a

n/a

n/a 2021 Net income (loss) $ 642 $ 470 $ 266 $ 491 $ (139) $ 1,730 Jul. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

67

(49)

(57)

(60)

-

(99)

Add: income taxes

229

169

56

180

(127)

507



Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

938

590

265

611

(266)

2,138



Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

-

-

17

-

88

105



Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)





























CAD $ 938 $ 590 $ 282 $ 611 $ (178) $ 2,243





USD

n/a

n/a

228

n/a

n/a

n/a 2020 Net income (loss) $ 590 $ 340 $ 135 $ 310 $ (359) $ 1,016 Oct. 31 (3) Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

121

25

82

17

46

291

Add: income taxes

210

123

35

149

(115)

402



Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

921

488

252

476

(428)

1,709



Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

2

1

17

-

258

278



Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)





























CAD $ 923 $ 489 $ 269 $ 476 $ (170) $ 1,987





USD

n/a

n/a

202

n/a

n/a

n/a































$ millions, for the twelve months ended











2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,494 $ 1,665 $ 926 $ 1,857 $ (496) $ 6,446 Oct. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

350

(39)

(75)

(100)

22

158

Add: income taxes

892

601

222

646

(485)

1,876



Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

3,736

2,227

1,073

2,403

(959)

8,480



Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

12

-

68

-

245

325



Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)





























CAD $ 3,748 $ 2,227 $ 1,141 $ 2,403 $ (714) $ 8,805





USD

n/a

n/a

909

n/a

n/a

n/a 2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,785 $ 1,202 $ 375 $ 1,308 $ (878) $ 3,792 Oct. 31 (3) Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,189

303

487

311

199

2,489

Add: income taxes

640

437

55

505

(539)

1,098



Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

3,614

1,942

917

2,124

(1,218)

7,379



Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

8

1

83

-

705

797



Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)





























CAD $ 3,622 $ 1,943 $ 1,000 $ 2,124 $ (513) $ 8,176





USD

n/a

n/a

744

n/a

n/a

n/a



(1) Non-GAAP measure. (2) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (3) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of our 2021 Annual Report for additional details. n/a Not applicable.

Basis of presentation

The interim consolidated financial information in this news release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited whereas the annual consolidated financial information is derived from audited financial statements. These interim consolidated financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as CIBC's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended October 31, 2021.

Conference Call/Webcast

The conference call will be held at 8:00 a.m. (ET) and is available in English (416-340-2217, or toll-free 1-800-806-5484, passcode 1028175#) and French (514-392-1587, or toll-free 1-800-898-3989, passcode 7008374#). Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the call. Immediately following the formal presentations, CIBC executives will be available to answer questions.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in English and French at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

Details of CIBC's 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, as well as a presentation to investors, will be available in English and French at www.cibc.com, Investor Relations section, prior to the conference call/webcast. We are not incorporating information contained on the website in this news release.

A telephone replay will be available in English (905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 2796615#) and French (514-861-2272 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 7602633#) until 11:59 p.m. (ET) January 2, 2022. The audio webcast will be archived at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

