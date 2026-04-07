$50 million loan product to advance community infrastructure

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New participation agreement with Peace Hills Trust Company to enable new infrastructure for Indigenous communities and businesses

Supports community services and economic development priorities

Peace Hills Trust Company will manage and facilitate financing agreements with clients

EDMONTON, AB, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and Peace Hills Trust Company (PHT) have finalized a $50 million loan participation agreement to expand access to enabling infrastructure financing for Indigenous community development projects across the country.

PHT is Canada's largest and oldest First Nations owned, federally regulated financial institution with more than 45 years experience serving the financial needs of Indigenous communities.

CIB Chief Executive Officer Ehren Cory and Peace Hills Trust board member Dawn Madahbee Leach announce investment. (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank) CIB (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)

Through this partnership, communities will have access to affordable and flexible project financing. The loans will support enabling infrastructure for community services and plans that enhance sustainable economic development opportunities.

Enabling infrastructure can include site works, road work, water and wastewater management and utility connections--the foundational requirements needed to advance housing projects and economic or industrial developments.

PHT will be lending alongside the CIB and will match project loans. Together, this coordinated financing package will make it easier for Indigenous communities to advance development plans, faster.

The CIB has committed more than $1 billion towards more than 30 projects in partnership with Indigenous organizations and communities which help close the infrastructure gap and support economic participation.

Through the Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative (ICII), the CIB collaborates with First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities across Canada on infrastructure projects in partnership with, and for the benefit of Indigenous communities across Canada.

Indigenous communities and businesses interested in accessing loans can learn more at Peace Hills Trust.

Endorsements

Our partnership with Peace Hills Trust reflects our commitment to supporting Indigenous communities and their infrastructure priorities. By extending our capital to PHT, their experience, paired with our affordable loan will help clients to advance projects that deliver long-term benefits to local communities.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

Investing in enabling infrastructure is essential to unlocking housing and economic development opportunities in Indigenous communities. This partnership between the Canada Infrastructure Bank and Peace Hills Trust Company will make it easier for communities to access flexible, affordable financing to advance projects that support their priorities and long-term prosperity. By working with trusted Indigenous financial institutions, we are helping remove barriers and accelerate community-led development across the country.

Hon. Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Peace Hills Trust is looking forward to working with our partners at the CIB in helping to facilitate moving projects forward with one of the key ingredients to success, enabling infrastructure. The natural synergy reflected in this new partnership should certainly help in closing the infrastructure gap. Peace Hills Trust continues to provide relationship based financial solutions to the many First Nation communities across Canada we are so proud to serve.

David S. J. Boisvert, President and CEO, Peace Hills Trust Company

SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank

Media contact: Canada Infrastructure Bank, [email protected]