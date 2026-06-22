Approximately 7,800 households in underserved rural communities to benefit

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TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and Valley Fiber Ltd. (Valley Fiber) have formalized their agreement to expand high-speed internet service in rural Manitoba.

Under the terms of the agreement, the CIB will loan $26.9 million towards the approximately $165 million project. Valley Fiber will be responsible for all aspects of construction, installation, operations and maintenance of the new broadband service.

CIB and partners to invest $165 million to expand broadband service in Manitoba (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank) Valley Fiber Logo (CNW Group/Canada Infrastructure Bank)

The project involves deployment of 1,224 km of fibre-optic cable, allowing high-speed internet access to approximately 7,800 underserved households with dedicated fibre-to-the-home in rural municipalities, including four First Nations communities.

Broadband service is critical to Canadians' daily lives. It is essential for our quality of life, for everyone who owns small businesses, goes to school and wants to stay connected to family and friends.

The CIB's financing solutions allow broadband connectivity to expand at a quicker pace while enabling Indigenous and rural customers to benefit from the same services as urban counterparts.

Due to the low population density and current lack of broadband infrastructure in rural areas, the cost of connection per household is very high. The CIB's financing rates allow broadband connectivity to expand in unserved and underserved communities at a quicker pace at more affordable rates to Indigenous and rural customers.

The project will include last-mile infrastructure with underground fibre cables and networking equipment. The service will offer broadband speeds up to one gigabit per second, enhancing telecommunications services for residents, businesses and public service delivery.

During the construction phase, up to 800 jobs will be created within Valley Fiber. This investment partnership represents the second collaboration between the CIB and Valley Fiber to expand internet service in rural and remote Manitoba.

Endorsements

The CIB's loan towards this broadband project will help close the connectivity gap in rural communities and First Nations across Manitoba. Through our partnership with Valley Fiber, we are supporting ways to increase connectivity and helping communities participate fully in Canada's digital economy.

Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

Strong connectivity is essential for communities to participate fully in today's digital economy. This project with Valley Fiber and the Canada Infrastructure Bank will help expand reliable internet access to rural, remote and Indigenous communities in northern Manitoba, opening the door to new opportunities and a better quality of life.

Hon. Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

High-speed Internet isn't a luxury; it's essential and foundational infrastructure. For rural and remote areas in Manitoba, having a reliable connection levels the playing field and can make all the difference in being able to access vital virtual health care, work online or just keep in touch with loved ones. That's why the federal government has made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadian households to high-speed Internet by the end of 2026, and 100% of households by 2030. As part of this effort, this investment will provide reliable high-speed Internet access to approximately 7,800 underserved homes in communities across Manitoba.

Hon. Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, Member of Parliament for Desnethé--Missinippi--Churchill River

High-speed internet is critical infrastructure that helps communities grow and thrive. Through this partnership with Valley Fiber and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, more rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Manitoba will gain access to reliable broadband connectivity. Investments like this help close infrastructure gaps, create new opportunities and ensure Canadians can stay connected no matter where they live.

Hon. Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill---Keewatinook Aski

Valley Fiber was borne from the need for a made-in-Manitoba solution for high-speed internet connectivity in underserved areas of our province. Our business, and the hundreds of rural Manitobans we employ and contract, are a testament to what can happen when more people have access to reliable high-speed internet. It creates and sustains jobs, it boosts economies, and it improves quality of life. We are proud to expand our fibre-optic network to more Manitobans.

Ryan Klassen, CEO, Valley Fiber

Learn More:

Valley Fiber

SOURCE Canada Infrastructure Bank

Media Contacts: Canada Infrastructure Bank, [email protected]; Valley Fiber, Angèle Young, Director, Marketing, 204-801-8273, [email protected]