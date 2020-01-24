CI Investments funds and ETFs recognized for performance by FundGrade® A+ Awards

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announced today that it has received 38 FundGrade® A+ Awards, which are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to acknowledge Canadian investment funds that have maintained an exceptional performance rating over the entire previous calendar year.

Winning funds included five CI mutual funds and pools, eight CI First Asset exchange-traded funds, and 25 segregated funds managed by CI. Of those segregated funds, 16 invest in underlying CI mutual funds.

"The FundGrade A+ methodology is an objective recognition of investment excellence and we are gratified that four of our in-house portfolio management teams received awards," said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial Corp., parent company of CI. "It speaks to the quality and the breadth of the investment expertise CI offers our clients.

"It's also notable that our winning mandates span all asset classes including U.S., Canadian, global and international equities and bonds, alternatives, as well as product structures including mutual and segregated funds, pools and ETFs," Mr. MacAlpine said. "CI has built a diverse, client-focused product lineup that allows investors to access our investment expertise in the mandate and structure that best suits their needs and preferences.

"Congratulations to our portfolio managers for achieving industry-leading success."

CI's winning mutual funds and pools are:

The winning ETFs are:

The awards were announced last night by Fundata Canada at its annual Evening of Excellence gala in Toronto. For more information on the FundGrade A+ Awards, please visit the website.

CI Investments Inc. is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm with $182 billion in fee-earning assets as of December 31, 2019.

Performance as of December 31, 2019: Cambridge Bond Fund Class A, 1 year, 8.3%; 3 years; SI, 8.0% (2018-12-12); Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund Class A, 1 year, 15.6%; 3 years, 6.6%; 5 years, 7.8%; 10 years, 9.1%, SI, 8.0% (2005-02-01); First Asset REIT Income Fund Class A, 1 year, 19.90%; 3 years, 10.66%; 5 years, 10.96%; SI, 12.43% (March 2013); Sentry Global Investment Grade Private Pool Series A, 1 year, 9.8%; 3 years, 4.1%; SI, 3.1% (2016-07-04); Sentry U.S. Monthly Income Fund Series A, 1 year, 15.8%; 3 years, 8.3%; 5 years, 8.8%; SI, 11.1% (2013-03-04); Source: Morningstar, as at December 31, 2019

CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF, 1 year, 22.97%; 3 years, 12.68%; 5 years, 12.72%; 10 years, 13.36%; SI, 11.19% (Nov. 15, 2004); CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF, 1 year, 16.64%; 3 years, 7.75%; SI, 9.08% (Sept. 9, 2016); CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF (CAD Hedged), 1 year, 6.70%; 4 years, 0.00%; SI, -0.48% (Feb. 4, 2015); CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF, 1 year, 23.64%; 3 years, 9.80%; SI, 10.71% (May 3, 2016); CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF (CAD Hedged), 1 year, 26.39%; 3 years, 10.99%; 5 years, 9.03%; SI, 9.74% (Feb. 5, 2014); CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF (Unhedged), 1 year, 21.39%; 3 years, 12.30%; 5 years, 13.84%; SI, 16.38% (Feb. 5, 2014); CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF (Unhedged), year 1, 17.29%; 3 years, 10.15%; 5 years, 11.04%; SI, 12.66% (Feb. 12, 2014); CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Quebec Index ETF, 1 year, 24.51%; 3 years, 9.47%; 5 years, 8.13%; SI, 12.57% (Feb. 2, 2012);

List of Winning funds

Fund Name CIFSC1 Category Fund Count2 FundGrade

Start Date3 Cambridge Bond Fund Canadian Fixed Income 310 1/31/2016 Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 356 1/31/2010 First Asset REIT Income Fund Real Estate Equity 73 1/31/2011 Sentry Global Investment Grade Private Pool Class Global Fixed Income 241 1/31/2017 Sentry U.S. Monthly Income Fund Global Equity Balanced 754 1/31/2014 CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF (RIT) Real Estate Equity 73 1/31/2010 CI First Asset Canadian Buyback Index ETF (FBE) Canadian Equity 429 1/31/2017 CI First Asset Energy Giants Covered Call ETF (NXF) Energy Equity 39 1/31/2016 CI First Asset MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF (FQC) Canadian Equity 429 1/31/2017 CI First Asset MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF (RWE) European Equity 136 1/31/2015 CI First Asset MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF (RWU) U.S. Equity 883 1/31/2015 CI First Asset MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF (RWW) Global Equity 1100 1/31/2015 CI First Asset Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF (QXM) Canadian Equity 429 1/31/2013

1 Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) 2 Number of peers in Category 3 As used by Fundata to calculate relevant time period. The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2019.

