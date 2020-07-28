CI Investments announces risk rating changes to eight investment funds Français

CI Investments Inc.

Jul 28, 2020, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announced today the following risk rating changes for eight mutual funds and pools:

Fund

Current Risk Rating

New Risk Rating

Cambridge Put Write Pool

Medium

Low-to-Medium

CI Canadian Dividend Private Pool

Low to Medium

Medium

CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund

Medium-to-High

Medium

Emerging Markets Equity Corporate Class

Medium to High

Medium

Emerging Markets Equity Pool

Medium to High

Medium

Marret Short Duration High Yield Fund

Low to Medium

Low

Signature Emerging Markets Corporate Class

Medium to High

Medium

Signature Emerging Markets Fund

Medium to High

Medium

The changes will be effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

About CI Investments
CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $179 billion in fee-earning assets as of June 30, 2020.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, CI Investments Inc., 416-681-3254, [email protected]

