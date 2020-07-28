TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announced today the following risk rating changes for eight mutual funds and pools:

Fund Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Cambridge Put Write Pool Medium Low-to-Medium CI Canadian Dividend Private Pool Low to Medium Medium CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund Medium-to-High Medium Emerging Markets Equity Corporate Class Medium to High Medium Emerging Markets Equity Pool Medium to High Medium Marret Short Duration High Yield Fund Low to Medium Low Signature Emerging Markets Corporate Class Medium to High Medium Signature Emerging Markets Fund Medium to High Medium

The changes will be effective immediately and are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

About CI Investments

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with $179 billion in fee-earning assets as of June 30, 2020.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, CI Investments Inc., 416-681-3254, [email protected]