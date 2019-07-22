/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- CI Financial Corp./

In the news release, CI Investments announces risk rating changes for several funds, issued today by CI Financial Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Signature Corporate Bond Corporate Class fund has a new risk rating of Low rather than Medium as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

CI Investments announces risk rating changes for several funds

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announced today the following risk rating changes for 11 funds:

Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Portfolio Series Conservative Fund Low-to-Medium Low Select 60i40e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class Low-to-Medium Low Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund Medium Low-to-Medium Cambridge Canadian Dividend Corporate Class Medium Low-to-Medium Harbour Canadian Dividend Fund Medium Low-to-Medium Cambridge U.S. Dividend Fund Medium Low-to-Medium Cambridge U.S. Dividend Registered Fund Medium Low-to-Medium Signature Real Estate Pool Medium-to-High Medium Signature Corporate Bond Corporate Class Low-to-Medium Low CI Global High Dividend Advantage Corporate Class Medium Low-to-Medium U.S. Equity Small Cap Pool Medium-to-High Medium

The changes will be effective immediately. The changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review, and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services, and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm with $176.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019.

