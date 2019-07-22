/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- CI Financial Corp./ Français

CI Financial Corp.

Jul 22, 2019, 12:20 ET

In the news release, CI Investments announces risk rating changes for several funds, issued today by CI Financial Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Signature Corporate Bond Corporate Class fund has a new risk rating of Low rather than Medium as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

CI Investments announces risk rating changes for several funds

TORONTO, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announced today the following risk rating changes for 11 funds:

Fund

Previous Risk Rating

New Risk Rating

Portfolio Series Conservative Fund

Low-to-Medium

Low

Select 60i40e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

Low-to-Medium

Low

Cambridge Canadian Dividend Fund

Medium

Low-to-Medium

Cambridge Canadian Dividend Corporate Class

Medium

Low-to-Medium

Harbour Canadian Dividend Fund

Medium

Low-to-Medium

Cambridge U.S. Dividend Fund

Medium

Low-to-Medium

Cambridge U.S. Dividend Registered Fund

Medium

Low-to-Medium

Signature Real Estate Pool

Medium-to-High

Medium

Signature Corporate Bond Corporate Class

Low-to-Medium

Low

CI Global High Dividend Advantage Corporate Class

Medium

Low-to-Medium

U.S. Equity Small Cap Pool

Medium-to-High

Medium

 

The changes will be effective immediately. The changes are based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review, and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

About CI Investments – Canada's Investment Company
CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services, and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm with $176.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, CI Investments, (416) 681-3254, moxby@ci.com

