Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ Enter China with Landmark 600-Restaurant Agreement

China Marks the Brand's 27th International Market, With First Shanghai Location Opening Summer 2026

ATLANTA, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant brands in the world, is bringing its bold, Texas-inspired flavor to China, marking a major milestone in the company's global growth and its 27th international market. The brand's first restaurant in China is slated to open in Shanghai in Summer 2026, with additional locations to follow.

Church's Texas Chicken Signing Ceremony in China

To support its entry into the market, Texas Chicken has partnered with Deke Shengtang, a leading local operator with multiple QSR brands, signing a franchise agreement to develop 600 or more restaurants across China over the next several years. The deal represents the brand's largest international development agreement to date and signals strong long-term confidence in the market.

"This is more than growth. It's a defining moment for our brand," said Roland Gonzalez, CEO of Church's Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken. "China is one of the most dynamic and influential consumer markets in the world, and we're showing up with a brand that's built for connection--big flavor, real value, and a spirit that brings people together. We're excited to partner with a team that knows how to win locally."

The expansion into China builds on Church's continued international momentum, following recent growth across Europe and other global markets in 2025. With each new market, the brand is doubling down on what it does best: serving craveable food with a side of community and culture.

"As we expand around the world, we're intentional about how we do it," said Tim Wadell, Executive Vice President, International Business at Church's Texas Chicken and Texas Chicken. "The team at Deke Shengtang brings the local expertise and ambition we look for in a partner. China presents a significant opportunity, and together, we're building something designed to last, rooted in local relevance while staying true to who we are."

Additional details regarding restaurant design, locations, and future openings in China will be announced closer to launch.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,400 locations in 22 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.5 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church's® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church's Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com.

SOURCE Church's Texas Chicken

Church's Texas Chicken, Jarred Hopkins, [email protected]; Havas Formula, [email protected]