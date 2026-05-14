CHURCH'S TEXAS CHICKEN DECLARES NATIONAL BISCUIT DAY THEIR HOLIDAY

Quick-service chicken restaurant is offering free biscuits with purchase at locations across Canada

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, on National Biscuit Day, Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ is making the holiday theirs. With biscuits that hit harder than the competition, Canadians can bring a little swagger back into their lives by picking up a FREE golden buttery Church's Texas Chicken biscuit with purchase at all locations across the country.

"On National Biscuit Day, Church's Texas Chicken isn't just celebrating, we're owning the day," said Robert Manuel, General Manager, Canada, at Church's Texas Chicken. "With nearly 100 locations across Canada, we can offer Canadians a break from expensive grocery bills and high gas prices by giving away our signature sweet and savoury honey-butter biscuits at all of our locations in the country on Thursday, May 14, 2026."

Ready to grab life by the biscuits? Church's Texas Chicken is daring its biggest fans to show where they stand. Fans are encouraged to snap a photo enjoying their honey-butter favourites in front of a Popeyes, KFC, or Mary Brown's location, bringing a little friendly competition into the conversation. The first 30 qualifying entries on Reddit will be rewarded with a $50 DoorDash code for their next Church's Texas Chicken meal.

In Toronto, Church's Texas Chicken ambassadors will be offering "biscuit breaks" at key landmarks to mark National Biscuit Day where consumers can get coupons to redeem free biscuits.

QUICK FACTS:

Church's Texas Chicken has 1,500+ locations globally

The quick-service chicken restaurant is present in 20+ countries, including almost 100 locations in Canada

Church's Texas Chicken is known for one of the most differentiated biscuit (sweet and savoury honey-butter) offerings in quick-service restaurants

Follow Church's Texas Chicken Canada on Facebook and Instagram.

About Church's Texas Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas in 1952, Church's Texas Chicken® has built a global reputation for bold flavour and craveable comfort food, with more than 1,500 locations across 20+ countries. Known for its hand-battered, double-breaded fried chicken and iconic Honey-Butter Biscuits™, the brand delivers an unapologetically indulgent experience rooted in its Texas heritage.

In Canada, Church's Texas Chicken is rapidly expanding and approaching a major milestone of 100 locations across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. With a growing national footprint, Church's Texas Chicken continues to bring its signature big flavour, strong value, and innovative menu offerings to more Canadians--cementing its place as a standout challenger in the fried chicken category.

For more information, visit: https://churchstexaschicken.com/

SOURCE Church's Texas Chicken

MEDIA INQUIRIES: Jessica Leach, [email protected]