CHRYSALIS 12 INC. ANNOUNCES FILING OF FINAL CPC PROSPECTUS; ENGAGES CANACCORD FOR IPO

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Chrysalis 12 Inc. ("Chrysalis 12" or the "Corporation") a capital pool company ("CPC"), is pleased to announce that it received conditional listing approval for its Common Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") on July 11, 2025, and filed its final prospectus dated July 31, 2025 (the "Prospectus"), with the Exchange, the Ontario Securities Commission, Alberta Securities Commission, and British Columbia Securities Commission on July 31, 2025.

"We've brought together a seasoned group of investors and market experts for our twelfth CPC," commented Robert Munro, CEO of the Corporation. "Chrysalis 12 represents more than a listing vehicle; it's a gateway for ambitious companies to access growth capital, broaden their investor base, and build a lasting presence in the public markets."

Under the Prospectus, Chrysalis 12 is offering, through its agent, Canaccord Genuity Corp., up to 6,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per share.

It is anticipated that, upon completion of the Offering, the Common Shares of the Corporation will commence trading on the Exchange under the stock symbol "RTO.P".

ABOUT CHRYSALIS

Chrysalis 12 is the twelfth CPC formed by The Chrysalis Capital Group Inc. ("TCCG"), a recognized leader in the CPC ecosystem. TCCG strives to deliver sustained, superior value to shareholders through the creation of a series of high-caliber CPCs. Backed by a network of industry veterans, TCCG brings strategic insight, disciplined execution, and a commitment to excellence to every transaction. To learn more about TCCG and the CPC Program, please visit www.tccg.ca.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Robert Munro, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], www.tccg.ca