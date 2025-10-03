CHRYSALIS 12 COMPLETES MAXIMUM IPO; EFFORTS NOW FOCUSED ON IDENTIFYING A SUPERIOR PRIVATE COMPANY TO ACQUIRE

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Chrysalis 12 Inc. ("Chrysalis 12" or the "Corporation") a capital pool company ("CPC"), is pleased to announce that it completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of the maximum 6,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $600,000.

It is anticipated that the common shares of the Corporation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") October 3, 2025 under the stock symbol "RTO.P".

"We are committed, alongside our partners, to leveraging our full resources and expertise to identify a high-growth private company and guide it through a successful public listing," commented Robert Munro, CEO of the Corporation. "As one of only a few CPCs to list in the past few years, we are exceptionally well-positioned to deliver value to our shareholders."

When combined with the cash proceeds raised prior to the IPO, the Corporation has raised total gross proceeds of $900,000 and has a total of 12,000,000 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 6,000,000 are currently held in escrow pursuant to the policies of the Exchange. In connection with completion of the IPO, the Corporation will grant stock options to the directors and officers of the Corporation, exercisable to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per option which options shall expire 10 years following the grant of the options.

The net proceeds of the offering, together with the proceeds from prior sales, will be used by the Corporation to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction".

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") acted as agent for the initial public offering. In connection with the offering, the Corporation granted to the Agent and its selling group non-transferable warrants to acquire up to an aggregate of 600,000 common shares (the "Agent's Warrants"). Each Agent's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 5 years following the date that the common shares are listed on the Exchange. In connection with the offering, the Agent also received a cash commission and an administration fee.

The current directors and officers of the Corporation are: Robert Munro, Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Financial Officer and Director; Tyler Lang, Director; Derek Ham, Director; and Jason A. Saltzman, Director and Corporate Secretary.

For further information please see the Corporation's prospectus dated July 31, 2025, available under the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR+ website, www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT CHRYSALIS

Chrysalis 12 is the twelfth CPC formed by The Chrysalis Capital Group Inc. ("TCCG"), a recognized leader in the CPC ecosystem. TCCG strives to deliver sustained, superior value to shareholders through the creation of a series of high-caliber CPCs. Backed by a network of industry veterans, TCCG brings strategic insight, disciplined execution, and a commitment to excellence to every transaction. To learn more about TCCG and the CPC Program, please visit www.tccg.ca.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

www.tccg.ca

SOURCE Chrysalis 12 Inc.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Robert Munro, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]