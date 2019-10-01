Chronometriq Raises $20 Million in Series B Funding Round to Fuel Growth in the United States and Solidify Leadership Position in Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Chronometriq, the Montreal-based provider of access-to-care and patient engagement tools, announced that the company has secured more than $20 million CAD in Series B funding. New York growth investor Full In Partners led the round with additional participation from existing investors. This financing will help further Chronometriq's leadership position in Canada and give them significant opening traction in the United States.

"We are very proud and excited to have attracted Full In as investors and partners in this round. During our process Full In stood out among 200-plus other firms for their compassion, value-add orientation, and long track record of partnering with founders to grow companies like ours" said Yan Raymond-Lalande, Co-Founder and CEO.

"We've spent the last year in the U.S. optimizing our products and strategy for the market and have entered into an integration and distribution partnership with multiple major U.S. players. Thanks to our efforts and the operational support provided by Full In, we are now poised for successful expansion into the U.S., " added Remi Richard, Co-Founder and Head of Growth.

Elodie Dupuy, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Full In commented "The Chronometriq team has built an exciting suite of solutions that we think have the potential to transform healthcare for doctors and patients across North America. Yan and Remi immediately felt like family to us and ideal partners and we are so excited to be aligned in our pursuit of glory."

About Chronometriq ( cMetricHealth, U.S. )

Chronometriq, founded in 2012, was named one of the twenty-five most innovative businesses by C2-MTL. The company is a leader in digital healthcare management through its suite of products enabling full-cycle appointment management for clinics and patients alike. In the past year alone, Chronometriq served 12 million users through its network of clinics across North America. To learn more about Chronometriq, please visit: chronometriq.com .

About Full In Partners

Full In Partners is a new women-led growth equity fund based in New York, founded by Elodie Dupuy, Jess Davis and Eric Tonkyn. The firm is focused on changing the fundraising experience for entrepreneurs through the application of proprietary technology and value-add strategy, guidance, and relationships post-investment. To learn more about Full In, please visit: https://fullinpartners.com/

SOURCE Chronometriq Inc.

For further information: Chronometriq: Remi Richard, Head of Growth 514-586-5724 or remi@chronometriq.ca; Full In Partners: press@fullinpartners.com

Related Links

chronometriq.ca

