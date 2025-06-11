Chromafora Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global New Product Innovation Award for Excellence in PFAS Water Treatment Solutions

Recognized for its proprietary SELPAXT™ technology, Chromafora is setting a new standard for innovation and performance in advanced PFAS remediation.

SAN ANTONIO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Chromafora has been awarded the 2025 Global New Product Innovation Award in the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water treatment industry for its outstanding achievements in technological innovation and customer value enhancement. This recognition highlights Chromafora's consistent leadership in driving measurable environmental outcomes, advancing regulatory compliance, and delivering customer-centric water treatment solutions in an increasingly complex and regulated market.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Chromafora excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align product innovation with emerging regulatory demands while executing with precision, speed, and market relevance. "Frost & Sullivan recognizes that Chromafora is at the forefront of addressing the issue of PFAS contamination, establishing new benchmarks in water treatment technologies, and paving the way for cleaner, cost-efficient, and streamlined industrial practices," said Fredrick Royan, VP Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy rooted in research excellence, sustainable practices, and strategic partnerships, Chromafora demonstrates its ability to lead in a fast-evolving water treatment landscape. The company's commitment to R&D and investment in proprietary chemistry enables it to scale effectively across critical applications in Europe and beyond, particularly as regulatory bodies tighten controls on PFAS contamination in water sources.

Innovation remains central to Chromafora's approach. Its groundbreaking SELPAXT™ solution represents a paradigm shift in PFAS remediation. By integrating Surfactant-ligand Assisted Membrane Filtration (SAMF) chemistry, ultrafiltration membranes, automatic regeneration, and remote monitoring, SELPAXT™ delivers a comprehensive and future-ready response to both short- and long-chain PFAS compounds. "This recognition is a testament to the unique capabilities of SELPAXT™. We have developed a concentration technology that tackles PFAS at its core — regardless of chain length — with a robustness and efficiency that sets a new standard for industrial water treatment. The combination of proprietary chemistry and ultrafiltration makes this possible." said [Johan Seijmer], [CEO] at Chromafora.

Unlike conventional surface adsorption methods that often face saturation and regeneration challenges, SELPAXT™ offers continuous performance in high-concentration PFAS environments. The solution minimizes hazardous waste and the need for landfill disposal or incineration—practices that have shown limited success in neutralizing PFAS and preventing secondary pollution. The automatic regeneration capability further enhances cost-efficiency and environmental performance by minimizing resource waste and enabling seamless long-term operations. "Frost & Sullivan acknowledges that SELPAXT™ is a breakthrough in PFAS treatment, empowering customers with superior quality and results," added Iqra Azam, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Chromafora's unwavering commitment to performance, reliability, and environmental stewardship further strengthens its competitive positioning. The company has engineered its platform not only to remove contaminants but also to offer remote monitoring capabilities for real-time process oversight. This level of control ensures operational continuity and enables proactive maintenance interventions—an important factor for industries with strict compliance mandates. Chromafora's tailored service model and scalable architecture enable it to serve municipalities, industrial clients, and environmental agencies with equal precision.

Frost & Sullivan commends Chromafora for setting a new benchmark in innovation, execution, and sustainability within the PFAS water treatment industry. The company's visionary approach to complex challenges—particularly around short-chain PFAS management and waste handling—reflects a deep alignment with market needs and positions it as a global technology leader.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding development and commercialization of a technology or solution, resulting in marked improvements in customer performance and market adoption. The award recognizes forward-thinking companies that combine product differentiation with strategic foresight to transform their industry.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating excellence in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and evaluate performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices across the value chain.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

About Chromafora

Chromafora is an innovative cleantech company with unique patented and patent-pending water treatment technologies based on proprietary chemistry: SELPAXT and SELMEXT. Our technologies focus on removing contaminants while reducing waste through selectivity. SELPAXT eliminates both short- and long-chain PFAS substances from water streams and is ideal for water streams with a high concentration of PFAS – ensuring consistent and cost-efficient removal over extended periods of time, while SELMEXT targets the removal of heavy metals. The SELMEXT process also contributes to the conservation of critical raw materials by enabling the recovery and recycling of valuable metals from waste.

