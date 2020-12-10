QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers and MNA for Sainte-Rose, Christopher Skeete, expressed satisfaction in welcoming the report written by independent researcher Frances Ravensbergen Ph.D., following the broad-based consultation of English-speaking Quebecers in 2019, at the request of the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise (SRQEA).

Christopher Skeete reiterated that this consultation tour represented the first consultation of English-speaking Quebecers on this scale to be carried out in Québec. In all, eight regions of Québec were visited, and over three hundred community leaders representing about one hundred and forty organizations and institutions participated in the consultation.

The report sheds considerable light on the issues covered by Christopher Skeete, including employment integration challenges for English-speaking Quebecers. It also came out that French-speaking and English-speaking communities sometimes face the same realities, for example in the area of access to mental health services. In particular, according to Mr. Skeete, it became clear that there is a need to provide an opportunity for Quebecers whose first language is English to improve their French-language skills.

In the short term, the Provincial Employment Roundtable, which is funded by the SQREA, will work with government agencies, educational institutions, community organizations and employers to support them in the area of employment integration, including French language instruction.

Mr. Skeete also emphasized that unprecedented efforts have been made by the Gouvernement du Québec during the COVID-19 crisis to better reach out to English-speaking Quebecers.

Finally, the priorities of the SRQEA remain oriented toward building bridges between English-speaking communities and the government, but also between these communities and Francophone organizations. It will be recalled in this regard that the appropriations of the Secretariat were doubled in 2020-2021, for a total of $10.5 million.

Read the report.

Quote:

"Having attended these meetings, I have been able to observe the devotion of those who are engaged with the English-speaking communities. Like the author of the report, Ms. Ravensbergen, I consider that it is essential to build bridges and to consolidate relations between English-speaking communities and the government. In order to do so, we need above all to support them in their efforts to improve their language skills, because French is the language that opens all doors in Québec. Quebecers must be given the ability to fulfill themselves in French. This is a considerable asset in building a stronger relationship between Québec and its English-speaking community."

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers.

Highlights:

It will be recalled that the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise was created in November 2017. Its main roles are to provide a link with sectorial, regional and provincial groups representing English-speaking Quebecers and to advise the government on relations with this group, on service delivery and on issues, agreements, programs and policies that can have a direct or indirect effect on this community.

