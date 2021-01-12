Chris Shaw Joins Marathon Capital as Senior Managing Director and Head of European Investment Banking

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Marathon Capital, LLC ("Marathon Capital"), a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm to the clean and sustainable energy sector, today announced that Chris Shaw has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Head of European Investment Banking. Mr. Shaw will be based in London, where he will expand Marathon Capital's client and investor base into Europe's robust energy ecosystem.

"The energy space is quickly evolving, with clean and renewable energy technologies rapidly displacing traditional fossil fuel technologies across both the power and transportation markets. Europe is a global leader in these trends. Marathon Capital has been servicing global clients in the Americas for over twenty years and looks forward to strengthening those relationships with a physical presence now in both the U.K. and the EU," said Ted Brandt, CEO. "Chris Shaw is a highly respected M&A executive who brings a wealth of expertise in both traditional energy and new energy, along with deep global client and investor relationships, and we look forward to working with him closely as a senior member of the Marathon Capital team and our lead banker in the broader EMEA region."

Mr. Shaw joins Marathon Capital after several successful years with Moelis & Company, where he was responsible for building a leading global energy advisory practice. He has worked in the energy sector for over 25 years in London, Hong Kong, Melbourne, New York and Houston, where he has advised clients across the value chain. Most recently, Mr. Shaw advised ADNOC on a series of infrastructure transactions raising $25bn and Saudi Aramco on both its IPO and International Gas strategy. Prior to Moelis, Mr. Shaw worked with the leading international energy advisory teams at Schroders, Citigroup and Barclays. He holds a BBA with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from Emory University.

"Coming off another record year for Marathon Capital, we look forward to supporting Chris with the full capacity of our company, to leverage his expertise as we seek to expand our presence in Europe, and to enhance support for our global client and investor base," added Philippe Lavertu, COO of Marathon Capital.

"I am excited to be working alongside Ted, Philippe and the talented team at Marathon Capital as we cultivate the firm's relationships into and across Europe," said Mr. Shaw. "We are seeing the rapid acceleration in energy transition towards a more sustainable future and I look forward to partnering with Marathon Capital's skilled advisors and building on their strong track record to help clients achieve their strategic and financial objectives."

About Marathon Capital:

Marathon Capital is a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm committed to facilitating a more sustainable future. The firm's mission is to achieve its clients' strategic and financial objectives by delivering inspired, knowledge-based solutions. Marathon Capital provides independent M&A, capital raising, project finance and tax equity advisory services to the world's leading companies, investors and infrastructure developers focused on clean energy, sustainability, decarbonization and resource efficiency. Most recently, the firm was named "M&A Adviser of the Year" (2019) in Power Finance & Risk's Annual Power Finance Deals and Firms Awards.

