Chow Tai Fook Unveils Newly Designed Boutique in Canada at Oakridge Park, Vancouver

Marking a new brand transformation milestone in Chow Tai Fook's ongoing international expansion and luxury retail positioning

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, leading global Chinese jewellery house renowned for nearly a century of heritage, craftsmanship and innovation, announces the opening of its newly designed boutique in Canada at Oakridge Park, Vancouver.

Chow Tai Fook Oakridge Park Storefront

This opening signals a significant step in the Group's brand transformation and international expansion, following the recent newly designed stores in Singapore Jewel Changi Airport, Thailand Bangkok Siam Paragon, Australia Westfield Sydney, and flagship opening in Canton Road Hong Kong, reinforcing its presence in luxury destinations across international markets.

Strategic Launch at Vancouver's Emerging Luxury Landmark

Chow Tai Fook has selected Oakridge Park for its new store, aligning with its strategy to deepen its presence in premier luxury destinations. As a world-class lifestyle hub, Oakridge Park brings together global luxury brands, art, and community experiences, offering an ideal platform to engage international audiences and showcase Chinese craftsmanship and artistry in a modern luxury context.

A Celebration of Heritage and Craftsmanship

The new boutique at Oakridge Park presents a refined store concept that elevates Chow Tai Fook's global identity while honouring its legacy of craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

Featuring the brand's iconic "Timeless Red" façade, the space blends contemporary design with refined oriental aesthetics. Inside, deep walnut veneers and soft champagne-gold accents create a warm, intimate environment that places jewellery at center stage. A bespoke ceiling design and carefully orchestrated lighting enhance spatial depth and define product zones, complemented by a sculptural red ribbon feature to reinforce the brand's identity, creating an inviting, discover-led luxury experience.

Curated Selection of Iconic and Contemporary Collections

The Oakridge Park store showcases a curated selection of Chow Tai Fook's signature collections and Canada exclusive designs, celebrating the House's mastery in blending tradition and innovation.

DAWN Collection -- A Celebration of Renewal and Individuality

DAWN Collection draws inspiration from the delicate beauty of flowers in their first bloom and the vibrant energy of a world awakening to new life. Rooted in the timeless Chinese auspicious motif, the collection features soft curves balanced with precise geometric silhouettes and embodies unapologetic self-expression.

Canada Exclusive Designs -- A Tribute to the Cultural Heritage

Chow Tai Fook introduces a thoughtfully curated Canada-exclusive series, paying tribute to the country's rich natural heritage and cultural symbol. The series features iconic national symbols, including the maple leaf, expressed through delicately sculpted pendants, necklaces and earrings. These pieces embody the elegance and quiet strength of nature, offering a versatile expression of everyday luxury.

The store also features a range of signature collections, each collection embodies cultural heritage, exquisite craftsmanship and serendipitous moments, fusing tradition and contemporary elegance to foster shared emotional connections that transcend time and space.

Chow Tai Fook is now open at Oakridge Park.

Address: Unit 3518, Oakridge Park, 650 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver, BC, Canada V5Z 0N8

Operating hours: Monday to Saturday: 10:00 – 21:00 | Sunday: 11:00 – 19:00

SOURCE Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

Zhao Wendy, [email protected], 13522431009