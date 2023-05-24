HALIFAX, NS, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) today published its 2022 Sustainability Report, which highlights Chorus' environmental, social and governance ("ESG") accomplishments in 2022.

"In 2022, we made good progress against our ESG objectives which, at their core, are concerned with safety, diversity and environmental performance," said Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus. "Our ESG initiatives tie back to value creation by enhancing our competitive position and mitigating future risks to our business."

The report includes disclosure of Chorus' greenhouse gas emissions and an update on progress against our diversity targets. The report is available online at www.chorusaviation.com/sustainability .

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and the sole provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. www.chorusaviation.com.

