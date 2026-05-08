Chorus Aviation Inc. Announces Election of Directors

HALIFAX, NS, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2026.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present virtually and by proxy at the meeting was 10,735,568 and represented 46.06% of Chorus' issued and outstanding shares. Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favour of all items of business. Chorus' proxy circular provided for five nominees to the Board of Directors. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below.

Nominee # Votes

For % Votes

For # Votes

Against % Votes

Against Colin Copp 10,556,118 98.33 % 179,450 1.67 % Amos Kazzaz 10,470,110 97.53 % 265,458 2.47 % Marie-Lucie Morin 9,551,214 88.97 % 1,184,354 11.03 % Paul Rivett 8,903,192 82.93 % 1,832,376 17.07 % Frank Yu 10,388,799 96.77 % 346,769 3.23 %

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional airline in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; KADEX Aero Supply, an original equipment manufacturers (OEM) aircraft parts distributor and provider of repair and overhaul services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines and Elisen & Associates, a provider of aerospace engineering and certification services. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; aircraft acquisition and leasing; and pilot training.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus' 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR.DB.C'. For further information on Chorus, please visit www.chorusaviation.com.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus Media Contact: [email protected]