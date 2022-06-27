CHORUS AVIATION INC. ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

HALIFAX, NS, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) announces the results of the vote on the election of directors at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2022.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders present virtually and by proxy at the meeting was 76,678,672 and represented 37.76% of Chorus' issued and outstanding shares with voting rights. Holders of the requisite number of shares voted in favour of all items of business. Chorus' proxy circular provided for 10 nominees to the Board of Directors. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Karen Cramm 76,020,310 99.10 % 688,962 0.90 % Gail Hamilton 76,199,702 99.38 % 478,970 0.62 % R Stephen Hannahs 76,174,892 99.34 % 503,780 0.66 % Alan Jenkins 76,148,764 99.31 % 529,908 0.69 % Amos Kazzaz 76,207,398 99.39 % 471,274 0.61 % David Levenson 76,235,512 99.42 % 443,160 0.58 % Marie-Lucie Morin 68,038,045 88.74 % 8,636,430 11.26 % Joseph D. Randell 76,257,570 99.45 % 421,102 0.55 % Paul Rivett 75,968,963 99.09 % 697,937 0.91 % Frank Yu 76,233,033 99.42 % 445,639 0.58 %

About Chorus

Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is an integrated provider of regional aviation solutions, including asset management services. Its principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the world's largest aircraft lessor and asset manager focused solely on the regional aircraft leasing segment; Jazz Aviation, the sole provider of regional air services to Air Canada; and Voyageur Aviation, a provider of specialty air charter, aircraft modification, and parts provisioning services to regional aviation customers around the world. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide support services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 6.00% Senior Debentures due December 31, 2024, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C', respectively. www.chorusaviation.com

