Chobani, Heineken, OpenText, SiriusXM And Walgreens Boots Alliance Among 20+ Customers Speaking At BeyondTheBlack 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is hosting its 14th annual global user conference from Nov. 16th to 18th. With more than 15,000 registrants expected, BeyondTheBlack 2021 will make clear that now is the time to move to world-class accounting. Beyond reporting the numbers and managing risk, Finance and Accounting (F&A) is being asked to do more than ever before, including transforming foundational processes, optimizing business operations and guiding corporate strategy.

BeyondTheBlack™ invites all F&A professionals to embrace modern accounting over three days, tailored to every time zone around the world. The complimentary virtual event will feature speakers from more than 20 BlackLine customers including Chobani, Heineken, OpenText, SiriusXM and Walgreens Boots Alliance. Leading customers will share measurable results from modernizing their financial close, accounts receivable (AR) and intercompany accounting processes using BlackLine's solutions on their digital finance transformation journeys. Demonstrating BlackLine's expanding ecosystem across F&A, thought leaders from Accenture, Capgemini, EY and SAP are among the 15 BlackLine strategic consulting and technology partners that are sponsoring and speaking at the event.

Program Highlights :

More than 20 BlackLine customers speaking

More than 100 total speakers spanning 80 sessions

Sessions designed to show how BlackLine complements specific ERP systems, such as Oracle, SAP, Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Workday and more

Sessions focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize order-to-cash, cash application, collections and other key AR automation processes with a focus on BlackLine's full suite of AI-powered AR automation solutions

Presentation of the 2021 Modern Accounting Awards, showcasing transformational outcomes for companies of all sizes

Up to 22 CPE (continuing professional education) credits available

Featured Speakers :

BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman , CFO Mark Partin , CAO Patrick Villanova and other BlackLine finance transformation experts will address a myriad of topics that are top of mind across the F&A organization, from CFOs and controllers to accountants, to help modernize operations at a time when F&A is being called on to do more with less and to serve as a true strategic advisor to the business.

and other BlackLine finance transformation experts will address a myriad of topics that are top of mind across the F&A organization, from CFOs and controllers to accountants, to help modernize operations at a time when F&A is being called on to do more with less and to serve as a true strategic advisor to the business. Adam Grant – An organizational psychologist, 7-year 'top-rated' Wharton professor, TED speaker, best-selling author of acclaimed books Originals (about how to champion new ideas and fight groupthink) and Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know , Adam Grant will explore how it is necessary to unlearn traditional manual processes and instead apply our innate curiosity to learn and apply modern accounting.

– An organizational psychologist, 7-year 'top-rated' Wharton professor, TED speaker, best-selling author of acclaimed books (about how to champion new ideas and fight groupthink) and , will explore how it is necessary to unlearn traditional manual processes and instead apply our innate curiosity to learn and apply modern accounting. Amy Webb – A futurist, author, professor and TED speaker, Amy Webb advises CEOs, admirals and 3-star generals, central banks and intergovernmental agencies. As founder of the Future Today Institute, she pioneered a data-driven, technology-led foresight methodology that is now used within hundreds of the world's most-admired companies to prepare for complex futures. Ms. Webb will explore why the future of work is smart (not hard) and why it matters to F&A.

– A futurist, author, professor and TED speaker, advises CEOs, admirals and 3-star generals, central banks and intergovernmental agencies. As founder of the Future Today Institute, she pioneered a data-driven, technology-led foresight methodology that is now used within hundreds of the world's most-admired companies to prepare for complex futures. Ms. Webb will explore why the future of work is smart (not hard) and why it matters to F&A. Soledad O'Brien – Award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and former CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien will be back by popular demand as the host of BeyondTheBlack 2021 to guide attendees through keynotes, workshops and interactive training sessions. Ms. O'Brien is the recipient of three Emmy awards and has been named by Newsweek Magazine as one of the '15 People Who Make America Great'.

BeyondTheBlack is BlackLine's annual user conference that for 13 years has brought together a global community focused on innovation in F&A. BeyondTheBlack 2021 will take place virtually Tuesday to Thursday, Nov. 16th to 18th. Join us to find out why Eventex recognized BeyondTheBlack 2020 as one of the most 'innovative, creative and effective events in the world'.

For more information or to register free of charge, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,600 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

