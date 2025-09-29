CHIPOTLE REVEALS RED CHIMICHURRI AS NEXT STEP IN MENU INNOVATION

In response to guest passion around its dips and sauces, Chipotle is introducing Red Chimichurri on Tuesday, September 30 as a limited-time menu item in Canada

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced the debut of Red Chimichurri, a chef-driven sauce that complements any Chipotle entrée. Prepared in-restaurant daily, this new take on the classic and premium chimichurri delivers tangy and bright flavour notes, complemented by chili peppers and fresh hand-cut cilantro. Red Chimichurri will be available across Canada for a limited time starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 30. Chipotle Rewards members can try it for free on launch day.¹

Red Chimichurri: Drizzling Bright and Tangy Flavour Onto Every Bite

Sauces are a core factor for Gen Z's cravings. Ninety two percent of Gen Z consumers say they would visit a restaurant just for a sauce.2 Building off the success of Adobo Ranch, Chipotle's first new dip in five years that helped acquire new guests and drive incremental transactions, the brand is unlocking Red Chimichurri. Made with roasted garlic, fresh cilantro, chili peppers and citrus juice, Red Chimichurri packs irresistible flavour into every bite. Made each day, Red Chimichurri is prepared with only real ingredients and no artificial preservatives, colours or flavours and is served on the side to drizzle onto any entrée.

"Red Chimichurri unlocks an all-new flavour profile that is unlike any menu item we introduced before," said Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer. "This is more than a new sauce – it's a new way for our fans to get creative and build the ultimate flavour combination."

Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary recommends three curated entrée pairings to enjoy with Red Chimichurri:

Carne Asada Burrito

White rice, black beans, Carne Asada, fresh tomato salsa, guac, cheese, romaine lettuce and Red Chimichurri

Chicken Bowl

White rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac, cheese and Red Chimichurri

Sofritas Bowl

Brown rice, pinto beans, Sofritas, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, guac, romaine lettuce and Red Chimichurri

Free Red Chimichurri Offer For Rewards Members

Chipotle Rewards members can try Red Chimichurri for free¹ on Tuesday, September 30. Guests enrolled in Chipotle Rewards by 5 p.m. PT on Monday, September 29 will receive a free Red Chimichurri offer in their account on the next day.¹

New members will instantly get a free guac offer after enrolling.3 The best way to Chipotle is in the app. Track points, redeem rewards and score free Chipotle. Download in the App Store or on Google Play.

Carne Asada Meets Red Chimichurri

Earlier this month, Chipotle brought back Carne Asada, the brand's most-searched menu item and the second-most searched limited time offering among all national restaurant brands in 2024.4 Known for its bold flavour and loyal following, Carne Asada is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a signature spice blend including cumin, coriander, garlic and oregano and sliced into perfect tender, juicy bites. The protein is finished with fresh-squeezed lime and hand-chopped cilantro for a deeply rich, satisfying flavour. Red Chimichurri pairs deliciously with Carne Asada and is an entirely new way to enjoy one of Chipotle's most beloved limited time offerings.

For video assets of Red Chimichurri, please visit: youtube.com/watch?v=A432VV2hzUA

Round-Up For Real Change: Hockey Equality

From October 1 through October 31, 2025, guests ordering via Chipotle.ca or the Chipotle Canada app can choose to round up their order total to next highest dollar amount to support Hockey Equality, a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to creating opportunities for youth facing financial barriers. Funds will enable Hockey Equality to continue expanding programs that make hockey--and safe, inclusive sports environments--accessible to youth in Canada.

1 – Eligible Chipotle Rewards members receive one free side of Red Chimichurri with the purchase of at least one regular entrée. One-time use only. Valid only on 9/30/25 during regular business hours, after being added to participant's account. Valid for orders placed and fulfilled in-restaurant at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and Canada, and when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or on the Chipotle website. Redemption is subject to availability at the time of redemption. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. A digital Reward coupon associated with a valid Chipotle Rewards account is required to redeem the offer. Presentation of valid Chipotle Rewards account required. Not valid on catering or orders on third party delivery platforms. "Regular menu entrée item" means a burrito, burrito bowl, single order of three (3) tacos, quesadilla (only available via the Chipotle App or on the Chipotle website), or a salad.

2 – Source: Rubix Foods: The NEXT Flavour Report: Feeding Gen Z's Cravings

3 – $5 minimum purchase required. Expires 7 days after receipt. Full terms: chipotle.com/free-guac

4 – Source: New York Post: "Top 10 Most-Missed Fast-Food Items Revealed"

