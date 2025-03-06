China Unicom, YunHuan Technology and ZTE win the GSMA GLOMO "Best Mobile Innovation for Cities" award

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, together with China Unicom and YunHuan Technology, has been awarded the "Best Mobile Innovation for Cities" for their innovative "5G-A Smart City Low-Altitude Blood Delivery" project at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards during MWC Barcelona 2025. The award recognizes their joint efforts in pioneering the commercial deployment of 5G-A Integrated Sensing and Communication technology in urban blood delivery.

To address the challenges of traditional blood delivery, such as traffic congestion and delayed emergency response, the partners have implemented an innovative drone-based solution in Anyang City. The project covers a 1,200-square-kilometer urban airspace, featuring 10 delivery routes that extend over 15 kilometers and serve multiple hospitals across the city. With over 50 flights operating daily, it has become the industry's largest low-altitude drone delivery network for medical supplies, transporting blood products, laboratory samples, pathological sections, emergency medicines, and surgical supplies.

Operational data demonstrates remarkable improvements, with the average blood delivery time reduced from 40 minutes to 15 minutes, representing a 60% efficiency increase. This improvement directly enhanced hospital emergency response, optimized surgery scheduling, and reduced blood wastage, resulting in a 20% decrease in hospital blood costs and 10% reduction in patient blood expenses, delivering significant medical-economic and social benefits.

The solution leverages 5G-A Integrated Sensing and Communication technology to provide capability of comprehensive communication support and safety sensing for drone operations. Network performance tests have proven the system's capability to simultaneously monitor multiple drones' precise positions and flight status with zero detection miss rate, validating the commercial value of 5G-A Integrated Sensing and Communication technology in low-altitude economics.

Looking ahead, the three partners will continue to expanding 5G-A applications in urban management and emergency response, driving the development of low-altitude economy and bringing new momentum to global smart city initiatives.

The annual GLOMO Awards represents the industry's most prestigious accolade. With a judge panel comprising over 260 global analysts, media professionals, and industry experts this year, the GLOMO Awards 2025 celebrates individuals and companies that drive innovation and showcase excellence in the rapidly growing mobile industry.

