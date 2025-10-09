China's Central Academy of Fine Arts Launches AI-Powered Chatbot to Enhance Global Website Experience

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), China's most prestigious and renowned art academy, has introduced an AI-powered chatbot on its CAFA Global website (global.cafa.edu.cn), becoming the first art academy in China to leverage artificial intelligence for international communication. Powered by DeepSeek's model and customized with CAFA's own knowledge base, the chatbot is available 24/7 to assist users worldwide with information searches, admissions queries, data analysis, and more.

AI-Powered Chatbot

This move marks a further step in CAFA's ongoing commitment to international engagement and digital innovation. The AI assistant transforms the global website from a traditional information hub into a dynamic, interactive platform, creating a more accessible experience for students, educators, and art institutions across the globe. It represents a shift from one-way information delivery to intelligent user interaction, aligning with global trends in education technology.

The CAFA Global website was first launched in October 2023 and has since served as an essential gateway for international audiences to explore CAFA's legacy, academic strengths, and vibrant campus culture. Designed with contemporary aesthetics and user experience in mind, the platform offers content in English that spans from faculty introductions and research highlights to exhibitions, cultural exchanges, and global cooperation projects.

"The launch of our AI chatbot reflects CAFA's forward-looking approach and marks a new step in the digital transformation of art education," said Lin Mao, President of Central Academy of Fine Arts. "It expands global access to our diverse academic resources and demonstrates China's growing influence in integrating technology and the arts."

As AI technology reshapes communication, CAFA is setting a new standard for how educational institutions engage with the world. The launch of the CAFA Global AI chatbot is only the beginning of a broader effort to foster deeper cultural exchange and educational connectivity through digital means.

About the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA)

The Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) is China's top fine arts institution under the Ministry of Education. With 14 specialized schools spanning painting, design, architecture, and art technology, CAFA offers programs from secondary to doctoral levels. Home to over 6,000 students and 1,000 faculty, the academy blends Chinese cultural heritage with global vision, earning international recognition for its academic excellence and innovation in art education. For more information, please visit global.cafa.edu.cn.

