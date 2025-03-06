China Mobile, Alibaba Cloud and ZTE win the GSMA GLOMO "Open Gateway Challenge" award for capability exposure solution

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, announced that the AaaS Open Gateway solution, jointly developed by China Mobile, Alibaba Cloud and ZTE, was honored with the GSMA GLOMO "Open Gateway Challenge" award. This prestigious recognition signifies the large-scale commercial adoption of Open Gateway in key industry scenarios and underscores the global industry's high regard for China Mobile's collaborative efforts with its partners in advancing the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

China Mobile is one of the pioneering operators to join the GSMA Open Gateway global initiative. In recent years, it has actively championed the Open Gateway development philosophy, establishing the world's largest Open Gateway platform. This platform not only empowers its own services but also continuously expands application scenarios, enriching the Open Gateway ecosystem. In collaboration with ZTE, China Mobile has developed the QoD (Quality on Demand) API based on CAMARA API standards, became the first to successfully pass 63 technical tests under the Open Gateway working group and achieve commercial deployment.

The capability exposure solution jointly developed by China Mobile, Alibaba Cloud and ZTE integrates the strengths of all parties across telecommunications and fintech. Leveraging China Mobile's Department of Networks-operated CT middleware platform and its 'QoS Acceleration Capability', the solution ensures superior network quality for mobile payments. This collaboration is dedicated to delivering a more seamless, efficient, and innovative 5G service experience, redefining user engagement in the next-generation digital ecosystem.

Alipay, one of the world's largest online payment platforms, integrates with China Mobile's AaaS Open Gateway platform via Alibaba Cloud. When users access payment services in areas with weak network coverage, Alibaba Cloud leverages the API to dynamically enhance wireless network performance. This optimization reduces payment transaction time and decreases transaction failure rates, significantly enhancing the user payment experience.

Looking ahead, China Mobile will continue to collaborate with industry partners to contribute more advanced capability APIs and pioneering application scenarios. By driving the commercialization of 5G and accelerating the global adoption of the Open Gateway ecosystem, China Mobile remains committed to fostering innovation and shaping the future of intelligent connectivity on a global scale.

The Open Gateway initiative is a pivotal effort led by GSMA to drive the globalization of network capability exposure. As a universal open network API framework, it enables seamless and standardized access to carrier network capabilities for enterprises and developers worldwide. These functionalities are deployed through globally standardized APIs under the CAMARA framework—an open-source project jointly spearheaded by the Linux Foundation and GSMA, fostering innovation and interoperability across the global digital ecosystem.

The annual GLOMO Awards represents the industry's most prestigious accolade. With a panel of judges comprising over 260 global analysts, media professionals, and industry experts this year, the GLOMO Awards 2025 celebrates individuals and companies that drive innovation and showcase excellence in the rapidly growing mobile industry.

