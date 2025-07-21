China International Supply Chain Expo Highlights Global Collaboration

Third CISCE Reflects China's Role in Strengthening Supply Chain Integration, Innovation, and Resilience

BEIJING, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- "The Chinese supply chain is a miracle. The Chinese market is vast and full of vitality." These were the remarks of NVIDIA Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang during an interview at the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE, the Expo).

Held in Beijing from July 16th to 20th, the third CISCE served as a key platform for facilitating international cooperation in the supply chain sector. The event's 6 Chains + 1 Exhibition Area structure underscored the importance of enhancing integration and innovation across industrial ecosystems.

The Advanced Manufacturing Chain highlighted developments in industrial automation, including AI-enabled platforms and full-stack technologies demonstrated through humanoid robotics.

The Green Agriculture Chain emphasized farm-to-table solutions, featuring agricultural drones and the implementation of precision irrigation and other digital practices in rural areas.

The Digital Technology Chain focused on enhancing supply chain resilience, with leading global semiconductor firms presenting AI-integrated terminal applications and digital forecasting tools aimed at improving demand planning accuracy.

The Healthy Life Chain promoted a holistic health framework, with healthcare companies displaying end-to-end innovation in cotton production and showcasing the evolving role of traditional Chinese medicine in modern clinical settings.

The Smart Vehicle Chain explored advancements in mobility infrastructure, as international component suppliers leveraged digitalization to improve response capabilities and domestic electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers reported a 300 percent increase in data processing capacity through AI chip integration.

The Clean Energy Chain featured full-cycle capabilities of major industry participants. Chinese firms now supply 80 percent of global photovoltaic modules and contribute one-third of global investment in clean energy.

The Supply Chain Service Area demonstrated integrated support functions through coordinated logistics and financial services, offering essential reinforcement for industrial chain operations.

The Expo offers a comprehensive view of the adaptability and innovative capacity of China's supply chains, reinforcing their position as a central link in global economic connectivity and long-term development.

"Over 80 percent of Apple's 200 major global suppliers manufacture in China," Tim Cook, Apple Chief Executive Officer, noted during his visit at the second CISCE.

As the first national-level exposition dedicated exclusively to supply chains, CISCE has emerged as a platform for both policy dialogue and industry engagement, where more insightful trends on dynamic global supply chains could be found at https://en.cisce.org.cn/.

