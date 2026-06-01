Chill Reds, Cool Whites & Rosés : Why All Three Colours of Côtes du Rhône Belong in Your Summer Rotation

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - As summer entertaining becomes more relaxed, spontaneous, and increasingly centred outdoors, the way we think about wine is evolving. The shift is clear: away from rigid rules and toward flexibility, occasion, and ease. It's within this context that Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages stand out as one of the most versatile and relevant wine regions for the season.

While the Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages are often best known for their reds, they are among France's most versatile appellation wines, producing expressive whites, refreshing rosés and vibrant reds. This diversity makes it uniquely suited to modern summer occasions, where the focus is less on choosing a single style and more on understanding how each wine fits the moment.

Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages reds, traditionally associated with cooler months, are stepping into a new role for summer. When served slightly chilled, these wines reveal a fresher, more vibrant side, with lifted red fruit, soft tannins, and subtle spice. Following the Rhône 20/20 rule - chilling reds for 20 minutes before serving, is a simple way to bring out their freshness and energy. This small shift transforms them into ideal companions for warm-weather occasions, from backyard grilling and casual dinners to pizza nights and informal gatherings. The result is a red wine that feels lighter, more approachable, and perfectly in tune with the season.

At the same time, Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages whites offer a refreshing alternative to more linear summer styles. True to the Rhône tradition of blending, these wines draw balance and complexity from the complementary character of several grape varieties, including Grenache Blanc, Viognier, Marsanne, and Roussanne. Following the Rhône 20/20 rule - removing whites from the fridge 20 minutes before serving, helps their texture and aromatics fully express themselves while maintaining freshness, making them ideal for relaxed summer entertaining.

Rosé, of course, remains a natural fit for summer, and Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages rosés embody everything consumers are seeking in the category. Dry, vibrant, and effortlessly versatile, they move easily from aperitif to table. Whether enjoyed at a picnic, on a patio, or during a casual gathering with friends, rosé acts as a unifying element, bridging styles and appealing to a broad range of tastes.

This season, the invitation is simple: keep your whites cool, your rosés close, and don't hesitate to chill your reds. With Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages, there is not just a wine for every palate, but a wine for every moment.

About Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs

Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs are two significant appellations within the Rhône Valley wine region of France, renowned for their diverse and high-quality wines.

Côtes du Rhône AOC (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée) is one of the largest and most renowned appellations in France, covering vast vineyard areas along the Rhône River. It encompasses both the Northern and Southern Rhône regions, allowing for a wide range of grape varieties and wine styles.

Produced in 172 communes on rich and varied terroirs, regional Côtes du Rhône is notable for its diversity, its character and a blend that guarantees a quality wine.

Côtes du Rhône Villages AOC represents a step up in quality and specificity within the Côtes du Rhône appellation. This designation is reserved for wines that meet stricter production standards and come from specific communes or villages within the Rhône Valley. The regulations limit yields and dictate stricter guidelines for grape growing and winemaking practices, ensuring higher quality standards. Within the Côtes du Rhône Villages AOC, there are also specific villages entitled to append their name to the label, denoting even higher quality standards. There are 21 such villages, each recognised for their unique terroir and historical winemaking traditions.

For more information, please visit https://www.cotesdurhone.com/en and for photos, please visit https://www.phototheque-inter-rhone.com.

SOURCE Côtes du Rhône

Press Office Contact: Melissa Stunden, Managing Director, a.m.c.c., [email protected]