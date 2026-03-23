Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs: French Wine, But Make It Fun

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - French wine is rooted in tradition, but there is always something new to explore. Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs are here to show a new generation of drinkers just how dynamic, delicious, and downright versatile these appellations can be.

Stretching 250 km along the Rhône River from north to south, this is not a one style region. It is a choose your own adventure. Cool breezes, sunny vineyards, rocky soils, rolling hills. All of it shows up in the glass. From juicy, chillable reds to bold and structured bottles, from textured whites to vibrant, patio ready rosés, Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs cover serious ground.

The secret? Blending.

Grenache brings the good vibes and generosity. Syrah adds spice and edge. Mourvèdre turns up the depth. In whites, Viognier brings the aromatics, while Clairette, Roussanne, and Marsanne layer in freshness and texture. Together, these grapes create wines that are balanced, structured and full of character.

There is no single "Côtes du Rhône taste." That is the point. Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs offer structure and standards, but within that framework there is freedom. Each village. Each producer. Each négociant. Each bottle. A different take on what the Côtes du Rhône can be.

And these wines are made for real life. Burger night? Grab a juicy red. Hosting friends for pizza and playlists? Chill it slightly and pour generously. Grilled veggies, tacos, or Mediterranean bowls? Côtes du Rhône has you covered. Seafood and spicy takeout? Reach for a white. Long table, shared plates, sunny afternoon? Rosé is ready.

Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs also offer character, regional identity, and accessibility without sacrificing quality. They offer an easy entry into French wine while still carrying the integrity of the appellation system.

As more producers embrace environmental certifications (HVE, Organic, Biodynamic) and new generations step into family estates, the region continues to evolve. The result is a collection of wines that respect tradition but speak fluently to today's tastes and lifestyles.

For those curious to discover more: with an incredible range of grape varieties, wine styles and terroirs, the Côtes du Rhône and Côtes du Rhône Villages AOCs show how French wine can be both classic and completely current. Discovery starts here.

For more information, please visit https://www.cotesdurhone.com/en and for photos, please visit https://www.phototheque-inter-rhone.com.

SOURCE Côtes du Rhône

Press Office Contact: Melissa Stunden, Managing Director, a.m.c.c., [email protected]