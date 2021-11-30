Walmart Canada's beloved Teddy is back

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, on Giving Tuesday, Children's Miracle Network and Walmart Canada kicked off its annual Spark A Miracle campaign supporting Canada's kids, families, and their local children's hospitals.

"Walmart Canada has been our top Children's Miracle Network partner for many years and is extraordinary in so many ways. They continue to find innovative opportunities to actively engage Walmart associates and customers, to raise funds for children's hospital foundations across Canada. Walmart is truly making a difference locally and nationally," said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations. "Thanks to their efforts, children's hospitals across Canada are receiving vital funds to support research, care, and healing environments for children and their families in their local communities. On behalf of our entire children's hospitals network, we say thank you for helping to spread joy this holiday season."

Walmart Canada's beloved Teddy* is back for the 2021 holiday season. Teddy isn't just a teddy bear, he's a superhero, too. For every Walmart Teddy purchased before December 31, Walmart is giving back by donating $2** to Children's Miracle Network to help kids treated at children's hospitals across Canada. Walmart customers also can support their local children's hospital by donating at checkout or online at Walmart.ca.

Walmart Canada has been partnering with Children's Miracle Network for over 27 years and has raised and donated more than $175 million to date in support of 14 children's hospitals across Canada, making Walmart the largest corporate, private sector contributor to children's hospital foundations in Canada.

Walmart Canada is also Children's Miracle Network's 2021 Canadian Corporate Partner of the Year for its strategic partnership and commitment.

"Walmart Canada is deeply committed to supporting families in need and to our partnership with Children's Miracle Network to transform the lives of kids and their families in Canada through their local children's hospitals," said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. "Our goal, with our caring associates and customers, is to help make amazing healthcare and advancements possible for kids in communities from coast-to-coast."

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca , facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada .

About Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support our mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit our website to learn more about our cause. In Canada, Children's Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations®.

* item numbers 30166980/72561/2/1182683

** maximum donation up to $200,000

