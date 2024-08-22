Chester Beatty and accesso® Celebrate Re-Launch of Enhanced App Experience

Chester Beatty App Sets a New Standard for Cultural Attraction Experience s

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, proudly announces the successful collaboration between its Professional Services team and Irish museum, the Chester Beatty to enhance the Chester Beatty visitor app. Initially launched in 2019, by late 2023 the app was ready for an upgrade and has now been relaunched with a fresh user interface and additional enriching features.

Image of Chester Beatty Interactive Mobile App

The app, built on accesso's powerful Waymigo technology, offers visitors an immersive digital experience to explore the Chester Beatty collections and the museum. With audio tours available in 13 languages, an audio script, virtual 3D walkthroughs of the museum and online browsing of collections the app provides an engaging platform for both local and international visitors. The app also now features a new Children's Quiz feature to engage younger audiences. The Chester Beatty app can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices.

"Our work with the Chester Beatty on the enhanced app represents a fusion of innovative technology and cultural enrichment. By leveraging our expertise, we aim to redefine how visitors engage with and appreciate the displays of manuscripts, rare books and other artifacts while creating memorable and accessible learning experiences for their guests," said Ben Mathews, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at accesso.

App Features include:

Modern, responsive design

Multi-lingual audio and audio scripts in 13 languages

Information and event features

Trivia quiz suitable for all ages

Visitor donation functionality

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues in 34 countries, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Chester Beatty

Described by Lonely Planet as 'not just the best museum in Ireland but one of the best in Europe', the Chester Beatty is the pre-eminent Irish museum promoting the appreciation and understanding of world cultures with holdings of manuscripts, rare books, and other treasures from Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. An engaging and welcoming space, visitors from Ireland and overseas will find permanent and temporary displays, an intercultural learning programme and a broad variety of public activities for all ages and backgrounds. For more information visit chesterbeatty.ie.

